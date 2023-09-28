When can you catch the Ryder Cup action on Sky Sports? Find the full TV schedule, and discover how to stay connected through digital platforms.

Experience every thrilling shot from Rome live on Sky Sports throughout the weekend, starting Friday. Additionally, stay up to date with rolling blogs and video highlights on Sky Sports’ digital platforms. The lead-up to the tournament features exciting events like the Junior Ryder Cup and Celebrity All-Star Match.

Region Country/Region(s) Reddit Code Editor Europe Austria Sky Sports Austria Sky Sports Austria & DAZN Balkan Territories (Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro) Golf Klub Golf Klub Belgium (Flanders) Telenet Telenet Belgium (Wallonia) BETV BETV Bulgaria Max Sport Max Sport Czech Republic & Slovakia ATV Golf Channel ATV Golf Channel Denmark VGolf Viaplay Sport Estonia Viaplay Sport Finland VGolf Viaplay Sport France Canal+ Canal+ Germany (including Liechtenstein and Luxembourg) Sky Sports Germany Sky Sports Germany & DAZN Iceland Viaplay Sport Ireland Sky Sports UK Sky Sports UK Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia Latvia Viaplay Sport Lithuania Viaplay Sport Netherlands Ziggo Ziggo Norway VGolf Viaplay Sport Poland Polsat Polsat Portugal Sport TV Sport TV Spain Movistar Movistar Sweden VGolf Viaplay Sport Switzerland Sky Sports Germany Sky Sports Germany & DAZN United Kingdom Sky Sports UK Sky Sports UK BBC Americas USA NBC & NBC Golf Channel Peacock/NBC/Golf Channel Caribbean islands & Bermudas NBC Golf Channel Canada TSN / RDS Pan-Latin America & Caribbean ESPN Latam ESPN Play/Star+ Middle East & Africa MENA Golf Life Starzplay South Africa Supersport Supersport/DSTV Pan Sub-Saharan Africa Supersport Supersport/DSTV French speaking African countries Canal+ Canal+ Asia Pan-Asia SPOTV SPOTV China Beijing TV & Guangdong TV Tencent, IQiyi & GD Golf Channel Hong Kong PCCW / NOW Sports PCCW / NOW Sports India 1Sports Indonesia & Timor Leste Mola TV Japan JGN JGN Malaysia & Brunei Astro Astro Myanmar Skynet Skynet Singapore Hub Sports Hub Sports South Korea SPOTV SPOTV Taiwan Sportcast Sportcast Vietnam VTVCAB FPT Telecom Oceania Australia Fox Sports Kayo New Zealand Sky NZ Sky NZ Pacific Islands Digicel Digicel

Wondering who’s competing for each side in the Ryder Cup?

Team Europe:

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark)

Shane Lowry (Ireland)

Justin Rose (England)

Sepp Straka (Austria)

Captain: Luke Donald

Team USA:

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns

Rickie Fowler

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Captain: Zach Johnson

Here’s how you can watch the Ryder Cup on TV:

This year’s Ryder Cup promises to be unforgettable, as a talented European team aims to reclaim the Cup on home turf following a one-sided loss to the Americans in 2021.

The action begins on Friday, September 29, with matches taking place over all three days. However, given the six-hour time difference between Rome and the East Coast of the U.S., American fans will need to rise early to catch the action.

Day 1 will be broadcast on USA Network, featuring two sessions of four matches each, starting at 1:30 a.m. ET and continuing until 12 p.m. ET.

USA Network will also provide early coverage on Saturday, starting from 1:30-3 a.m. ET, after which the broadcast shifts to NBC at 3 a.m. ET.

NBC will be the exclusive TV provider for the final singles matches on Sunday, with over seven hours of coverage beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET.

2023 Ryder Cup TV Schedule:

Thursday, September 28: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET ( Opening Ceremonies on Golf Channel

Friday, September 29: 1:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (USA)

Saturday, September 30: 1:30-3 a.m. ET (USA); 3 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, October 1: 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

2023 Ryder Cup Streaming Schedule: You can also watch the 2023 Ryder Cup online via Peacock, which offers featured match coverage and live simulcasts of NBC’s Saturday and Sunday broadcasts..........................................

2023 Ryder Cup Matches and Start Times: Day 1, Friday, September 29

Morning Session (Matchups and start times TBA)

Afternoon Session (Matchups and start times TBA)

Day 2, Saturday, September 30

Morning Session (Matchups and start times TBA)

Afternoon Session (Matchups and start times TBA)

Day 3, Sunday, October 1 The first of 12 singles matches begins at approximately 5:30 a.m. ET, with matchups announced on Saturday evening.”