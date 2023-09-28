When can you catch the Ryder Cup action on Sky Sports? Find the full TV schedule, and discover how to stay connected through digital platforms.
Experience every thrilling shot from Rome live on Sky Sports throughout the weekend, starting Friday. Additionally, stay up to date with rolling blogs and video highlights on Sky Sports’ digital platforms. The lead-up to the tournament features exciting events like the Junior Ryder Cup and Celebrity All-Star Match.
|Region
|Country/Region(s)
|Europe
|Austria
|Sky Sports Austria
|Sky Sports Austria & DAZN
|Balkan Territories
|(Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro)
|Golf Klub
|Golf Klub
|Belgium (Flanders)
|Telenet
|Telenet
|Belgium (Wallonia)
|BETV
|BETV
|Bulgaria
|Max Sport
|Max Sport
|Czech Republic & Slovakia
|ATV Golf Channel
|ATV Golf Channel
|Denmark
|VGolf
|Viaplay Sport
|Estonia
|Viaplay Sport
|Finland
|VGolf
|Viaplay Sport
|France
|Canal+
|Canal+
|Germany
|(including Liechtenstein and Luxembourg)
|Sky Sports Germany
|Sky Sports Germany & DAZN
|Iceland
|Viaplay Sport
|Ireland
|Sky Sports UK
|Sky Sports UK
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia
|Latvia
|Viaplay Sport
|Lithuania
|Viaplay Sport
|Netherlands
|Ziggo
|Ziggo
|Norway
|VGolf
|Viaplay Sport
|Poland
|Polsat
|Polsat
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Sport TV
|Spain
|Movistar
|Movistar
|Sweden
|VGolf
|Viaplay Sport
|Switzerland
|Sky Sports Germany
|Sky Sports Germany & DAZN
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports UK
|Sky Sports UK
|BBC
|Americas
|USA
|NBC & NBC Golf Channel
|Peacock/NBC/Golf Channel
|Caribbean islands & Bermudas
|NBC Golf Channel
|Canada
|TSN / RDS
|Pan-Latin America & Caribbean
|ESPN Latam
|ESPN Play/Star+
|Middle East & Africa
|MENA
|Golf Life
|Starzplay
|South Africa
|Supersport
|Supersport/DSTV
|Pan Sub-Saharan Africa
|Supersport
|Supersport/DSTV
|French speaking African countries
|Canal+
|Canal+
|Asia
|Pan-Asia
|SPOTV
|SPOTV
|China
|Beijing TV & Guangdong TV
|Tencent, IQiyi & GD Golf Channel
|Hong Kong
|PCCW / NOW Sports
|PCCW / NOW Sports
|India
|1Sports
|Indonesia & Timor Leste
|Mola TV
|Japan
|JGN
|JGN
|Malaysia & Brunei
|Astro
|Astro
|Myanmar
|Skynet
|Skynet
|Singapore
|Hub Sports
|Hub Sports
|South Korea
|SPOTV
|SPOTV
|Taiwan
|Sportcast
|Sportcast
|Vietnam
|VTVCAB
|FPT Telecom
|Oceania
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo
|New Zealand
|Sky NZ
|Sky NZ
|Pacific Islands
|Digicel
|Digicel
Wondering who’s competing for each side in the Ryder Cup?
Team Europe:
- Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
- Jon Rahm (Spain)
- Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)
- Viktor Hovland (Norway)
- Tyrrell Hatton (England)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (England)
- Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)
- Tommy Fleetwood (England)
- Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark)
- Shane Lowry (Ireland)
- Justin Rose (England)
- Sepp Straka (Austria)
Captain: Luke Donald
Team USA:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Wyndham Clark
- Brian Harman
- Patrick Cantlay
- Max Homa
- Xander Schauffele
- Sam Burns
- Rickie Fowler
- Brooks Koepka
- Collin Morikawa
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Thomas
Captain: Zach Johnson
Here’s how you can watch the Ryder Cup on TV:
This year’s Ryder Cup promises to be unforgettable, as a talented European team aims to reclaim the Cup on home turf following a one-sided loss to the Americans in 2021.
The action begins on Friday, September 29, with matches taking place over all three days. However, given the six-hour time difference between Rome and the East Coast of the U.S., American fans will need to rise early to catch the action.
Day 1 will be broadcast on USA Network, featuring two sessions of four matches each, starting at 1:30 a.m. ET and continuing until 12 p.m. ET.
USA Network will also provide early coverage on Saturday, starting from 1:30-3 a.m. ET, after which the broadcast shifts to NBC at 3 a.m. ET.
NBC will be the exclusive TV provider for the final singles matches on Sunday, with over seven hours of coverage beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET.
2023 Ryder Cup TV Schedule:
- Thursday, September 28: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Opening Ceremonies on Golf Channel)
- Friday, September 29: 1:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (USA)
- Saturday, September 30: 1:30-3 a.m. ET (USA); 3 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)
- Sunday, October 1: 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)
2023 Ryder Cup Streaming Schedule: You can also watch the 2023 Ryder Cup online via Peacock, which offers featured match coverage and live simulcasts of NBC’s Saturday and Sunday broadcasts..........................................
2023 Ryder Cup Matches and Start Times: Day 1, Friday, September 29
- Morning Session (Matchups and start times TBA)
- Afternoon Session (Matchups and start times TBA)
Day 2, Saturday, September 30
- Morning Session (Matchups and start times TBA)
- Afternoon Session (Matchups and start times TBA)
Day 3, Sunday, October 1 The first of 12 singles matches begins at approximately 5:30 a.m. ET, with matchups announced on Saturday evening.”