Snooker is back this month with the Masters at Alexandra Palace, as the world’s best 16 players go up against one another in a straight knockout format.

Judd Trump is the reigning champion after beating Mark Williams in last year’s final, while Ronnie O’Sullivan is aiming to win a record-extending eighth title.

There are several other past winners in this year’s tournament. Mark Selby has three Masters titles; John Higgins, Neil Robertson and Mark Williams have all won it twice; Ding Junhui, Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen and Trump all have one title each.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Masters.

When is the tournament?

The Masters begins on Sunday 7 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 14 January.

How to watch

The entire tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+, which are the rights holders in Ireland and the rest of Europe. Some matches will also be shown on BBC TV channels (listed below).

Viewers can stream the action online via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer websites and apps, as well as the Eurosport and Discovery+ website and apps.

What is the prize money?

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finals: £60,000

Quarter-finals: £30,000

First round: £15,000

Highest break prize: £15,000

Total prize pot: £725,000

Masters snooker schedule

First round (best of 11 frames)

Sunday 7 January

Monday 8 January

Tuesday 9 January

Wednesday 10 January

1pm: Mark Allen v John Higgins – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+

7pm: Mark Selby v Robert Milkins – BBC Red Button, Eurosport and Discovery+

Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)

Thursday 11 January

1pm: QF3 – Ronnie O’Sullivan v Barry Hawkins – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+

7pm: QF4 – Jack Lisowski v Shaun Murphy – BBC Four, Eurosport and Discovery+

Friday 12 January

1pm: QF1 – Judd Trump v Ali Carter – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+

7pm: QF2 – Allen or Higgins v Selby or Milkins – BBC Four, Eurosport and Discovery+

Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)

Saturday 13 January

1pm: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 – BBC One, Eurosport and Discovery+

7pm: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+

Final (best of 19 frames)

Sunday 14 January