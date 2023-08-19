When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Lionel Messi signed with MLS team Inter Miami in July, marking the first time he has played for a non-European team in over 20 years. The international soccer star has been electric in his run so far and hasn’t seemed to break a sweat in leading Miami to a major tournament bid. Tickets for the Leagues Cup final are going fast, and prices are skyrocketing. If you suddenly feel messy for soccer and can’t make it in person, we’ll show you how to watch Messi and Inter Miami vs. Nashville in the Leagues Cup final live stream.

Inter Miami knocked Philadelphia out of the running with a 4-1 thrashing. Messi only scored one goal in that matchup, but his total effectiveness (he leads tournament players with nine goals) has inspired teammates to find the net more to pile on the wins. Read on for all your watch options, with affordable access available in nearly every country.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville Leagues Cup Final live streams in the US

The MLS Season Pass usually costs $14.99 per month or $79 per year for Apple TV Plus subscribers in the United States ($99 annually for non-subscribers), but Apple has dropped prices considerably for those interested in watching Messi’s electric run with Miami.

Existing Apple TV Plus subscribers can watch the rest of the 2023 MLS season for just $39 now. If you’d rather pay monthly, that price was slightly reduced to $12.99. Those interested in MLS alone can get the full Season Pass for $49 or $14.99 monthly. We’ve seen similar half-off offers in regions like the UK.

US residents also have FS1 to fall back on. If you don’t have a cable package that includes FS1, consider signing up for cheap TV streaming services like Sling Blue (the first month is $20 for new users). FuboTV also has FS1 as part of its base Pro plan that costs $75 monthly, but there’s a free 7-day trial available, just long enough to catch the Leagues Cup final tonight.





How to watch Messi and Inter Miami vs. Nashville Leagues Cup Final live stream from anywhere

Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass add-on is available in nearly every country Apple TV Plus is available in. Here are some countries where you’ll find Apple TV Plus’ MLS Season Pass. Prices vary from region to region but should be within reason and comparable to the US price mentioned above.

There are some glaring exclusions: Turkey, Jamaica, Iceland, Albania, Romania, Russia, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Singapore, and China, to name a few, all don’t have access at this time.

If you happen to live in one of the few countries that don’t have MLS Season Pass or you can’t find those same half-off deals where you are, you can try signing up with a VPN. This tool lets you trick Apple TV Plus or other live TV streaming services into thinking you’re signing up from within a supported country. You may also need to provide an appropriate postal code and payment method for that country, so keep that in mind.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.

if you don’t have one. Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.

Turn it on and set it to a US location.

Go to: Apple TV Plus (MLS Season Pass) or Sling / Fubo (FS1).

or / (FS1). Sign up with a local zip/post code and payment method.

Watch the Leagues Cup Final.

Kickoff: August 19, 9 p.m. ET / August 20, 2 a.m. BST / August 20, 3 a.m. CEST / August 20, 11 a.m. AEST.

MLS Leagues Cup Final schedule

A third-place matchup will precede the Leagues Cup Final. Here are the remaining matches and their airtimes in the Eastern time zone. Messi’s run won’t end here, however, as a couple of months’ worth of games remain in the 2023 MLS season, so it’s worth picking up the MLS pass from Apple, given the form he’s in.

Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. ET

Philadelphia vs. Monterrey (Match for third place)

Saturday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET

Inter Miami vs. Nashville (Final)

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.