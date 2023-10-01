Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL and College Football Game. Bills and

Event : Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins – Football

Date : 1 October 2023 , 1:00 PM

Venue : Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

MIAMI (3-0) at BUFFALO (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Miami 3-0; Buffalo 2-1.

SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 62-56-1.

LAST MEETING: Bills beat Dolphins 34-31 on Jan. 15 in AFC wild-card playoff in Buffalo.

LAST WEEK: Dolphins beat Broncos 70-20; Bills beat Commanders 37-3. DOLPHINS

OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (1), SCORING (1). DOLPHINS DEFENSE:

OVERALL (23), RUSH (24), PASS (20), SCORING (21). BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (7),

RUSH (7), PASS (12), SCORING (2). BILLS DEFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (14), PASS

(3), SCORING (2). TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Dolphins plus-2; Bills plus-4.

DOLPHINS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Raheem Mostert has 31 carries and 269 all-purpose

yards in the past two games. His four-touchdown outing against the Broncos was his second

consecutive multiple touchdown game. The 31-year-old Mostert said his focus last season was

on staying healthy after undergoing knee surgery in 2021. This season, he’s focused more on

how he can improve within Miami’s scheme.

BILLS PLAYER TO WATCH: LB Matt Milano has already made an impact during a three game

opening stretch in which he has two interceptions and is second on the team with 17 tackles.

Milano’s sideline-to-sideline speed and ability to drop into coverage will be key against the

Dolphins speed.

KEY MATCHUP: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill vs. CB Tre’Davious White. Buffalo’s top pass

defender has his hands full against a receiver who has 412 yards receiving to rank second in the

NFL. White, however, has had a hand in containing Hill in previous meetings. Going back to his

time in Kansas City, Hill has combined for 28 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown in five

regular-season meetings against Buffalo. The receiver has done much better in three playoff

meetings, in which he’s combined for 27 catches for 391 yards and a TD.

KEY INJURIES: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle practiced in full Wednesday and has been cleared

from concussion protocols after missing one game following a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 2. …

LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) and C Connor Williams (groin) did not practice Wednesday after

both were injured last Sunday. Coach Mike McDaniel said they are day to day. … Buffalo listed

six players on its injury report, with the most notable being starting edge rusher Leonard Floyd

(ankle), who leads the team with 3 1/2 sacks. Floyd practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, and

carries no injury designation. … Starting S Jordan Poyer (knee) was ruled out on Friday,

potentially opening the door for Damar Hamlin to appear in his first regular-season game since

going into cardiac arrest during a game in January.

SERIES The Bills are 11-2 in their past 13 meetings against

their division rivals, and have won seven straight at home, including playoffs. … Adam Gase was

in his first year coaching the Dolphins when Miami previously won at Orchard Park, New York,

— a 34-31 overtime victory on Dec. 24, 2016. Then-Bills coach Rex Ryan was fired the

following day, with one game left in the season. … The Dolphins dominated the Bills in the 1970s

by going 20-0 against their division rival, which still stands as the NFL’s longest winning streak

against one opponent.

STATS AND STUFF: Mother Nature played a role in the teams’ two regular-season meetings last

season. The Dolphins outlasted the Bills in 90-plus-degree heat in a 21-19 win at Miami in

September. Buffalo got a home boost from a snow storm in a 32-29 win in December. The

forecast for Sunday in Buffalo calls for a sunny day with a high of 75 degrees. … The Dolphins

are looking for their first 4-0 start since 1995, and seventh time in team history. … Miami has

outscored opponents 130-71 this season, the largest point margin in the NFL. Buffalo is second

with a combined margin of 91-35. … The Dolphins” 70-point, 726-yard performance against

Denver broke or tied 13 franchise records and was tied for the third-most points in an NFL game.

… The Dolphins lead the NFL in plays of at least 10 yards and plays of more than 25 yards. …

Miami’s one sack and five QB hits allowed are the fewest in the NFL this season. … QB Tua

Tagovailoa is 17-6 in his past 23 starts. It’s the fourth-best winning percentage among NFL

starting QBs in that span. … Rookie RB De’Von Achane was the AFC Offensive Player of the

Week after he broke Miami’s single-game rushing record by a rookie with 203 yards on 18 carries

against Denver. The 203 rushing yards were tied for the seventh-most in a game in franchise

history. … Hill has a TD catch in all three of Miami’s games this season. His four TD receptions

lead the NFL. … Bills QB Josh Allen’s 182 touchdowns passing (143) and rushing (39) rank

fourth on the NFL career list through a player’s first six NFL seasons, and two behind Cam

Newton. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, leads the list with 204 followed by Hall of Famer QB

Dan Marino (199). … Allen is one touchdown rushing from tying Jack Kemp for third on the NFL

career list for quarterbacks. Newton holds the record with 75, followed by Steve Young (43). …

Allen has 27 TDs passing and four rushing in 10 starts against the Dolphins. … RB James Cook

has topped 110 yards from scrimmage in his past two outings. The second-year player ranks

second among NFL running backs with 334 scrimmage yards, and third with 267 yards rushing.

… LB Terrel Bernard earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after becoming the first

player since Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher in 2007 to have two or more sacks, an interception and

fumble recovery in one outing. … Buffalo”s nine sacks against Washington were the most since

having nine in a 2021 season-ending win over the Jets, and are tied for second in team history

since the NFL began recording sacks in 1982.

FANTASY TIP: Waddle has a chance to shine with the Bills focusing their attention on Hill and

Miami’s running attack. Waddle combined for seven catches for 226 yards and a tou