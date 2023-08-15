Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

Spain face Sweden in the first Women’s World Cup semi-final on Tuesday as both nations go in search of their first tournament crown.

Sweden produced their best performance of the World Cup to defeat Japan 2-1 in the quarter-finals, knocking out the team of the tournament with a display of high-tempo pressing while continuing to take their chances at set-pieces.

Centre-back Amanda Ilestedt is Sweden’s top-scorer with four goals so far, with the defender in the race for the World Cup golden boot.

Spain required Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time goal to defeat Netherlands and have navigated a player mutiny under head coach Jorge Vilda to reach their first ever World Cup semi-final.

The winner will play either England or Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Spain vs Sweden?

The first World Cup semi-final kicks off at 9am BST on Wednesday 15 August at Eden Park, Auckland.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 8:30am.

What is the team news?

Spain have not started two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas in their last two games, but La Roja did not need the Barcelona star in their victories over Switzerland and the Netherlands. Salma Paralluelo, the match-winner in the quarter-finals, may return to the starting line-up but Vilda may also decide to keep the Barcelona winger as asubstitute.

Sweden were unchanged in their win against the USA and coach Peter Gerhardsson confirmed he has a fully fit squad to choose from, with winger Sofia Jakobsson expected to be available after recovering from a cold this week.

How did both teams reach the semi-finals?

Spain (runners-up Group C)

3-0 vs Costa Rica

5-0 vs Zambia

0-4 vs Japan

5-1 vs Switzerland

2-1 vs Netherlands (after extra time)

Sweden (Winners Group G)