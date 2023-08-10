Find out how to watch Taylor Swift Eras Tour live streams for all upcoming shows thanks to fans who share their experience online.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been performing The Eras Tour since March 2023 and fans have been eager to watch the concert via livestream links.

Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

How to watch Taylor Swift Eras Tour live streams

The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift’s sixth concert tour, showcases all of the chart-topping popstar’s albums.

Having begun on 17 March 2023 in Arizona and still currently ongoing, fans are eager to watch the concerts whether that be by attending in person and being part of the crowd or by viewing a livestream video on social media.

Each concert lasts over three hours, and Taylor Swift sings 44 songs, but the length doesn’t stop fans from tuning in wherever they may be at the time.

A Twitter fan account with the username @ErasTourLive posts various available livestream links recorded from each show so fans are able to watch the concert.

The user also created a website whereby they share live streams for those who want to watch a Taylor Swift show.

Usually, the page aims to post links to accounts a day before or even hours before the show and they advise fans who plan on attending concerts to direct message them if they will be live streaming the experience.

Having started with no followers, the account now has over 27,000 Twitter followers who rely on the livestream links.

When are the next upcoming shows?

The Eras Tour has been described by Taylor Swift as a journey through all of her musical “eras”.

Born on 13 December 1989, the 33-year-old recently performed on 9 August 2023 in Los Angeles and her next show is in Foro Sol, Mexico City from 24 – 27 August 2023.

You can view all upcoming tour dates here or via the star’s social media posts.

Eras Tour Live Twitter account announced they will be taking a short break from the account until The Eras Tour resumes again.

1989 Taylor’s Version was announced onstage

It was a great day to be a Swiftie when pop star Taylor Swift confirmed the release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) as a surprise announcement at the final Eras Tour show in the US to Los Angeles fans.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to the public and will be released on 27 October 2023. Fans can also pre-order the tracks over on the official website.