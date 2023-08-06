Here’s how to keep up with the action in Madison.

On July 26, 2023, the CrossFit organization laid out its schedule for the 2023 CrossFit Games, set to take place on August 1-6, 2023, in Madison, WI. Fans who aren’t making the trek to watch the Games in person at the Wisconsin State Capitol can watch the Games via the free CrossFit app, the CrossFit Games YouTube page, the CrossFit Games Facebook page, or the CrossFit Games website (Games.CrossFit.com). CrossFit has also announced that some coverage will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and Twitch.

2023 CrossFit Games Competition Schedule

Fans at home will be able to enjoy some measure of the 2023 Games throughout its almost week-long run.

Below is the competition schedule for the 2023 CrossFit Games. All listed times are in Central Standard Time:

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 — 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. CST

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 — 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. CST

Thursday, August 3, 2023 — 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST

Friday, August 4, 2023 — 10 a.m. to 7:50 p.m. CST

Saturday, August 5, 2023 — 9 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. CST

Sunday, August 6, 2023 — 9 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. CST

The Age Group and Adaptive divisions will begin their segment of the contest on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. After three hard days of competition, they will then crown their respective winners on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The Individual and Team CrossFit competitors will begin the 2023 Games on Thursday, August 3. Unlike last year’s edition, there will not be a rest day built in for these athletes. All Individual and Team competitors will be featured for four consecutive days through the Finals on Sunday, August 6.

The Games will feature a two-tier cut to pare down the finalists. After the workouts on Friday, August 4, only the top 30 Teams and Individual competitors will continue on to Saturday. After Saturday’s workouts, only the top 20 Teams, the top 20 Individual Men, and the top 20 Individual Women will continue vying for the title.

As for what’s on tap at the 2023 Games, there’s a lot to sort, especially on the Individual side.

For one, Justin Medeiros, the two-time reigning Men’s CrossFit Games champion (2021-2022), is seeking a legendary three-peat. Should he succeed in his mission, the athlete will become only the fourth-ever Individual competitor behind Mat Fraser (2016-2020), Rich Froning Jr. (2011-2014), and Women’s champion Tia-Clair Toomey (2017-2022) to win the contest on at least three consecutive occasions.

Speaking of Toomey, the icon and winningest Individual athlete in CrossFit Games history will not be present to defend her title in Madison. Toomey voluntarily vacated her throne to focus on motherhood and her first pregnancy, though she has not closed the door on a future return. That leaves a potentially seismic gap for any of the other Women’s competitors to fill in now that Toomey’s dominant reign is over. Athletes like Laura Horvath and former CrossFit Games winner (2011-2012) Annie Thorisdottir will be some names to watch in this regard.

On the Team’s side, one dynasty remains intact. Rich Froning Jr’s Mayhem Freedom is seeking its seventh Teams title in nine years (2015-2016, 2018-2019, 2021-2022). Though, this year, after Froning Jr’s retirement from Teams competition, the team will be without its past leader.

The 2023 CrossFit Games will run from Tuesday, August 1, 2023, to Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Featured image: @crossfitgames on Instagram