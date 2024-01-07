





The start of the year means the official kickoff of awards season, and first up is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 2024 Golden Globes. The annual ceremony returned in 2023 after a boycott in 2022, and Hollywood’s biggest stars both in front of and behind the camera are ready to gather and celebrate the cinematic accomplishments of the past year.

The year of Barbenheimer is about to take awards season by storm, and its first stop is the Hollywood institution of the Golden Globes. For many people, the Globes serve as a barometer of what to expect from the coming awards season.

If you’re ready to watch but are unsure how to do so, make sure you’re prepared for the big night.

When are the 2024 Golden Globes?

The ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Jan. 7. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes will air live on CBS after the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on the network.

Will the Golden Globes be available to stream?

If you don’t have a TV provider, you can still tune in to the ceremony as it happens. In addition to broadcasting on CBS, viewers can watch the awards live on Paramount+.

Who are the biggest Golden Globe Award contenders this year?

With nine nominations each, Barbie and Succession lead the pack of contenders at the Golden Globes this year; Oppenheimer follows behind with eight.

Barbie dominated the global box office in 2023 and made cinematic history with multiple records to its name. The bubblegum-pink flick raked in nearly $1.5 billion and delivered audiences a story the whole family could enjoy.

Succession, meanwhile, celebrated its final season and is sure to receive some love at the Golden Globes. The show similarly leads the nominations for the upcoming Emmy Awards on Jan. 15.