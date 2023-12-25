





The NBA will be back in action on Monday for Christmas Day after a league-wide day off on Sunday. 2023 marks the 76th annual NBA Christmas slate, featuring five intriguing matchups involving many of the league’s biggest stars.

With 10 teams in play for the holiday, let’s take a look at how to watch the NBA Christmas games, including tipoff times, TV channels, streaming information, and more.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: 12:00 p.m. EST (Noon), ESPN

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: 2:30 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 5:00 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: 8:00 p.m. EST, ESPN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: 10:00 p.m. EST, ESPN

The NBA Christmas slate includes five of the top six teams in the Eastern Conference, as well as a classic battle between the Celtics and Lakers, which marks the fifth time they’ve faced off on the holiday throughout their storied rivalry.

With plenty of high quality matchups on the docket, this NBA season’s Christmas Day should be full of action.



