There may be no Cinderella stories in 2025’s March Madness tournament, but you can’t argue that the strongest schools aren’t in the semifinals.

Regardless of who wins Saturday’s games, a No. 1 seeded school will walk away with the NCAA Championship this year. All four teams in the Final Four are top seeds of their division.

Does that take away some of the drama? Perhaps. But does it guarantee hard-fought games? Absolutely.

Here’s when and where the Final Four games will be airing and ways to watch for free, without a cable subscription.

When and where do Final Four games of March Madness 2025 air?

Here’s when and where you can catch this year’s semifinal games- as well as the final.

Final Four

April 5

Florida vs. Auburn, 6:09 p.m. on CBS

Houston vs. Duke, 8:49 p.m. on CBS

NCAA championship game

April 7 – The champion will be decided on Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS.

How can I watch March Madness games for free?

Since CBS is the host for the Final Four, you can watch without a cable subscription. All you need is a good HD antenna. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal for the CBS-carried games, you’ll want to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream the Final Four online?

Absolutely! And there are plenty of options.

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you a one-week free trial, followed by a $8 or $13 monthly charge.

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service lasts three days. Afterward, it will cost you $77 per month.

YouTubeTV

After a free trial, you can expect monthly charges of $73.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $80 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $80 and up, depending on the channels you choose.

Does the NCAA offer any service for me to watch the Final Four?

It does. March Madness Live has streamed every game on the NCAA Website, as well as Apple, Android, Amazon and Roku devices and will continue to do so with the Final Four. You’ll need to log in with your username and password from your TV provider.

Can I watch any March Madness games on Amazon?

No. NCAA Tournament games do not stream on Amazon.

