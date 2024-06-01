New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.



This June marks 30 years since Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder, and a new documentary is aiming to tell her story through the people who knew her best.

The Lifetime doc, “The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson,” features interviews from over 50 participants, including friends and family. The project, which has been in the works for over a year, includes interviews with three of Brown’s sisters.

Brown’s murder, along with the murder of Ron Goldman, set the stage for the “trial of the century” as Brown’s ex-husband former NFL player O.J. Simpson stood trial for the crime. Simpson, who died in April 2024 at 76 years old, was acquitted, but a civil suit filed in 1997 by Goldman’s family found him liable for both deaths.

Melissa G. Moore, one of the documentary’s producers, explained her decision to pursue this project to DECIDER, stating “It always stood out to me that the most famous case in all of America, and maybe frankly the world, we could close our eyes and we can hear O.J. ‘s voice. But if you close your eyes, you can’t recall, or at least I couldn’t recall Nicole’s voice.”

“The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” will change that.

From start time to how you can stream it for free, here’s how to watch “The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.”

‘The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson’ release date:

“The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” is a two-part documentary series, airing over two nights. The release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: Saturday, June 1

Episode 2: Sunday, June 2

What time is ‘The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson’ on?

Both episodes of “The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” will air at 8:00 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

How to watch and stream ‘The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson’ for free:

If you want to stream “The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” for free, you’re in luck because the live TV streaming service Philo offers a seven-day free trial for new users.

After the free week is up, Philo will cost $25/month.

How to watch ‘The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson’ on Lifetime:

If you have cable, all you have to do is tune into Lifetime at 8 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night. You can also watch Lifetime live online by signing in with your cable provider’s credentials. Cable subscribers can also watch new episodes of “The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” on-demand the day after airing live.

Other ways to watch and stream ‘The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson’ live:

Lifetime is also included in the base plans of Sling (starting at $40.00/month), Hulu + Live TV (starting at $76.99/month with three days free), and DIRECTV Stream (starting at $79.99/month with five days free), and of course, free on Philo.

