This game comes off the back of a successful run for Steve Clarke’s Scotland with the national football team winning all of its qualifying games.

Scotland last played Cyprus, beating the Mediterranean nation 3-0. The Three Lions lost out on a perfect record after drawing with embattled Ukraine.

With the Scotland vs. England game at Hampden only hours away, here is how to watch the match and everything else you need to know.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 M A T C H D A Y 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🆚 Scotland v England

🏆 150th Anniversary Heritage Match

⏰ 7.45pm

🏟️ @HampdenPark

📺 Live on @Channel4

➡️ Preview: https://t.co/uIfTOBkmuI#SCOENG pic.twitter.com/mPYEQDoHc2 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 12, 2023

When is Scotland playing England?

The Scotland vs. England match is taking place today (Tuesday, September 12) with both teams playing at Hampden. Kickoff for the game is at 7:45pm.

What are the betting odds for the Scotland v. England match?

According to the Radio Times, the betting odds for tonight’s game from bet365 are 10/3 for Steve Clarke’s Scotland and 3/4 for England as winners.

The latest odds can be found on the bookie’s website.

How do I watch the Scotland v. England game?

The game will be available to watch on Channel 4 for free with coverage beginning before kickoff at 7pm.

Those wishing to stream the game on their laptops, smartphones and tablets can do so by logging into Channel 4 streaming platform All 4.

Coverage of the friendly match can also be listened to on Talk SPORT which is available on DAB Radio and on the internet.

The Scotland vs. England match kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.