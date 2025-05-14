The NHL’s best regular-season team is starting to look like a shell of itself. The Winnipeg Jets, who led the league in points and defensive efficiency, now find themselves trailing 2-1 in the Western Conference Semifinals against a hungry Dallas Stars squad that smells blood heading into Game 4.

Playoff hockey demands more than regular-season brilliance. It’s about grit, timely execution, and mental endurance. For the Jets, that challenge is starting to look overwhelming. Dallas has seized momentum since a Game 1 loss, including a commanding 5-2 victory in Game 3. The Stars surged ahead in the third period with back-to-back goals from Alexander Petrovic and Mikko Rantanen just 50 seconds apart, exposing the cracks in Winnipeg’s defense.

Also read: Mikko Rantanen’s hat trick lifts Stars over Jets in Game 1 of NHL Playoff clash

Despite finishing as the NHL’s top defensive team, allowing just 190 goals in the regular season, the Jets have faltered under the playoff spotlight. Their penalty kill went just 1-for-2, and their power play remained scoreless in Game 3, going 0-for-4. Meanwhile, Dallas capitalized on every chance.

Connor Hellebuyck, who carried the team through much of the regular season, has faltered under pressure. In Game 3, he stopped only 21 of 26 shots, a save percentage of 80.8%. Shockingly, five of Hellebuyck’s six worst playoff performances have come this postseason.

Live Events



As the Dallas Stars prepare to host Game 4 on Tuesday, May 13 at 8:00 PM ET, they have a golden opportunity to push Winnipeg to the brink of elimination.

