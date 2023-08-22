It’s one of our favourite times of the year: gamescom! This year we’re bringing the biggest Xbox booth we’ve ever had to the biggest gaming event in the world. We can’t wait to hang out with our amazing Xbox community in Cologne.

But you don’t need to book a ticket to Germany to join us. We know not everyone can make it, so we want to make sure we’re bringing the joy, passion and pure vibes of Xbox at gamescom direct to you at home!

Alongside full coverage of the event here on Xbox Wire, Xbox at gamescom 2023: Live from the Show Floor offers 3 days of livestreamed broadcasting from the heart of our booth from Wednesday, August 23, to Friday, August 25.

Airing from 4pm-7pm CEST (7am-10am Pacific) each day, we’ll bring you developer interviews, deep-dives and gameplay for huge titles coming to Xbox and PC like Age of Empires IV, Alan Wake 2, ARA: History Untold, Party Animals, PAYDAY 3, Towerborne, Forza Motorsport, Starfield, and more.

We’ll also chat to Xbox’s Phil Spencer, get a glimpse behind-the-scenes of the development of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 with the team at Ninja Theory, and celebrate the 10-year anniversary of ID@Xbox.

We’ll take you on a tour around the booth and make sure you don’t miss a thing – no matter where you are in the world!

Where and When to Watch

Day 1

Wednesday August 23: 7am-10am Pacific / 3pm-6pm UK / 4pm-7pm CEST (local time in Cologne).

Day 1 Content

Starfield

Diablo IV

ID@Xbox: 10 Year Celebration

33 Immortals

Phil Spencer Interview

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Age of Empires IV

Day 2

Thursday August 24: 7am-10am Pacific / 3pm-6pm UK / 4pm-7pm CEST (local time in Cologne).

Day 2 Content

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Forza Motorsport

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Jusant

Alan Wake 2

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

The Elder Scrolls Online

ARA: History Untold

Day 3

Friday August 25: 7am-10am Pacific / 3pm-6pm UK / 4pm-7pm CEST (local time in Cologne).

Day 3 Content

Cities: Skylines II

Sea of Thieves: An Update From Rare

Party Animals

Dungeons of Hinterberg

PAYDAY 3

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2: Behind The Scenes With Ninja Theory

Still Wakes The Deep

Towerborne

Watch on the following Xbox channels, or check your local Xbox social media channels:

Localisation and Accessibility

The live English-language broadcast from Xbox’s gamescom booth will be available in German, French, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish, along with American Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions.

Notes For Co-Streamers and Creators

We at Xbox greatly appreciate any co-stream efforts and aim to ensure you have a smooth experience if you choose to do so. However, due to forces beyond our control, we cannot guarantee that glitches or disruptions by bots and other automated software won’t interfere with your co-stream. For those planning to create post-show breakdowns of the Xbox @ gamescom streams in the form of Video on Demand (VOD) coverage, we recommend you do not use any audio containing copyrighted music to avoid any action by automated bots, and to also consult the terms of service for your service provider.

Xbox FanFest Trivia

It’s almost time for Xbox FanFest Trivia! This is your chance to win great prizes and, most importantly, have great time! Hosted by Xbox’s Kelly Lombardi and Ethan Rothamel, Xbox FanFest Trivia will be a fun community challenge that will put your Xbox knowledge to the test.

This 60-minute global livestream event will be available for anyone to watch on twitch.tv/xbox. Join us on August 23, 2023, at 11:30am Pacific Time / 7:30pm UK / 8:30pm CEST. Anyone can play, but only registered Xbox FanFest members will be eligible to win prizes. (18+. See Official Rules). Register to be an Xbox FanFest member for free at xbox.com/fanfest.

Participants will have the chance to win an Xbox Series X, 12-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft Rewards points, Xbox Gear Shop gift cards, and more! Whether you want to play along, or just want to tune in and watch, we hope to see you there!

Xbox Social Media Coverage

For all the latest updates on Xbox at gamescom this year, stay tuned to the @Xbox X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube social channels, and the @XboxDACH Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube social channels. We’re using #Xboxgamescom as our event hashtag.

For more about our overall Xbox presence at gamescom this year, check out Xbox at gamescom 2023.

Whether you’re on the ground in Cologne or watching from home, we’re excited to welcome you to gamescom.