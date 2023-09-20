The Xbox Digital Broadcast will be returning to Tokyo Game Show on September 21. Tokyo Game Show represents a special time each year where we share news and updates on games that we hope will delight Xbox fans in Japan and across Asia.

There’s nothing quite like watching one of our shows live – here’s how you can do that.

What time does the Xbox Digital Broadcast at Tokyo Game Show begin? Thursday, September 21, at 6pm JST / 9am UTC / 2am PDT.

How do I watch? Xbox Digital Broadcast will be streamed live on official Xbox channels. Here’s where you can watch live in your region:

APAC

ANZ

Across South East Asia and India

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Hong Kong

China

EUROPE

France

Spain

UK

DACH

What languages is the Xbox Digital Broadcast available in?

This year’s broadcast will be available on Tokyo Game Show’s official YouTube channel, as well as on select Xbox social channels in Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, French, German and Castilian Spanish.

Is the show going to be Accessible to those with low/no hearing or low/no vision?

The show will also be broadcast with Japanese Sign Language (JSL), Australian Sign Language (AusLan), and audio descriptions in both Japanese and English.

I’m not going to be able to watch, where can I find out what was announced?

As soon as the show is over, the Xbox Wire team will be publishing a full show recap (including localized versions in Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, LATAM Spanish, and Japanese).

Co-streamer and content creator notes for the Xbox Digital Broadcast

We at Xbox greatly appreciate any co-stream efforts and aim to ensure you have a smooth experience if you choose to do so. However, due to forces beyond our control, we cannot guarantee that glitches or disruptions by bots and other automated software won’t interfere with your co-stream. For those planning to create post-show breakdowns of the Xbox Digital Broadcast in the form of Video on Demand (VOD) coverage, we recommend you do not use any audio containing copyrighted music to avoid any action by automated bots, and to also consult the terms of service for your service provider.

We look forward to welcoming players from Japan, across the Asia region, and the world to celebrate the amazing games that creators are building for our platform. For more details and full schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023, visit the official site from the show’s organizers. Join the conversation at @Xbox_JP #XboxJP #TGS2023.