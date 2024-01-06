TOTTENHAM could have a different look to their team after the January transfer window.

The North London outfit are closing in on the signing of Chelsea flop Timo Werner.

4 Tottenham are close to signing Timo Werner Credit: Getty

4 Radu Dragusin is also a target for Spurs Credit: Getty

The German striker is expected to join Spurs on loan from RB Leipzig.

It has also been reported that the club will have the option to buy the former Blue in the summer for a fee between £13million and £17m.

It is thought that he will have a medical at Hotspur Way ahead of completing the move on Sunday.

Werner could be set for some immediate game time under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Club captain Son Heung-min will miss a number of weeks this month due to his participation in the Asian Cup.

This could see Werner given a spot on the wing with Richarlison keeping his spot upfront.

However upon the return of the South Korean international then Werner could have the chance to take on the striker position.

Werner may not be the only new face at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month.

4 Ko Itakura has also been linked with a move to North London Credit: Getty

Defender Radu Drăgușin has also been tipped with a move to North London.

The Romanian star is currently playing for Serie A outfit Genoa.

Spurs are currently struggling for fit defenders with Micky van de Ven only just returning from injury.

Christian Romero has also been out with an injury, leaving Postecoglou to rely on full-backs Ben Davies and Emerson Royal.

Drăgușin could slot in next to either Romero or Van de Ven when they return to the team.

Spurs have also been linked with a move to sign another defender by the name of Ko Itakura.

The former Manchester City prospect had developed into a top defender since joining Borussia Monchengladbach.

Postecoglou is said to be a long-term admirer of the Japanese ace having monitored him while at Celtic.

