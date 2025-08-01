President Trump’s push to boost energy affordability by slashing green regulations and climate lawfare has been a powerful yet undercovered plank of his second term. [emphasis, links added]

Drastically changing course from the energy-restrictive policies of “Bidenomics” is a key factor that propelled Trump back to the White House.

To keep pace with MAGA on energy independence, Congress is launching a fresh probe into the complex network and funding of lawsuits aimed at undermining affordable energy projects.

It’s a move that could finally reset climate and energy policies to benefit the American consumer above lawyers.

For the last decade, state attorneys general’s offices across the country have waged lawfare against energy producers and suppliers, using state statutes to issue lawsuits seeking maximum financial penalties for climate liability, including high-profile cases in Hawaii and Minnesota against oil and gas giants.

Many lawyers and staff in these offices have been trained by ideological climate change university programs like the State Energy & Environmental Impact Center at NYU, funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the giving arm of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s financial empire.

In the probe announced in July, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is putting the congressional microscope on these shady programs, revealing how harmful they have been to keeping energy costs low.

They’ve already demonstrated the significant influence these programs have had within President Biden’s administration.

“The Bloomberg-NYU partisan agenda will likely hurt working-class Americans in the name of the partisan globalist climate agenda,” said Comer, adding that the partisan climate law agenda “undermines faith” in the impartial justice system.

It’s no coincidence that David Hayes, the former executive director of NYU’s climate litigation program, was a top climate advisor to Biden in his single term.

It’s the right moment to seek accountability for the failed energy policies of the Biden Administration and the well-funded law school networks that sustain and push petty climate litigation, and both the legislative and executive branches are right to do so.

Our judicial system has been captured by ideological interests that seek to force consumers to live with fewer and costlier options when it comes to powering their homes and businesses.

The climate lawfare brigade purports to care about climate change and the environment, but their only goal so far has been to try to extract high-dollar settlements from energy suppliers.

These symbolic wins for climate activists serve to drive up energy and electricity prices for consumers, as energy companies divert more resources to legal fees than to innovation and investment in new solutions.

Who is the winner in this scenario? Not everyday Americans.

Although consumers read headlines about “climate culpability” and settlements with energy companies brokered by blue-state AGs, these are cases about money and ideological points more than proving wrongdoing.

Top image: Official White House photo by Daniel Torok

