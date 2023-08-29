“The Michigan Republican Party is starving for cash. A group of prominent activists — including a former statewide candidate — was hit this month with felony charges connected to a bizarre plot to hijack election machines. And in the face of these troubles, suspicion and infighting have been running high. A recent state committee meeting led to a fistfight, a spinal injury and a pair of shattered dentures,” the New York Times reports.

“This turmoil is one measure of the way Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election have rippled through his party.”

