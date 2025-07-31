Amazon’s (AMZN) robot takeover may be coming, and President Trump’s tax plan could help pay for it.
The sweeping corporate tax reform, part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), could give Amazon the financial tailwind to accelerate its investment in warehouse robotics and AI.
According to a Morgan Stanley report, Amazon stands to gain an annual $15 billion in free cash flow under the new bill. The estimate is based on tax accounting projections for 2025 through 2027, with benefits tapering slightly to $11 billion by 2028.
Morgan Stanley notes Amazon could reallocate part of the windfall toward next-generation investments. The tax benefits are part of a broader package to encourage tech giants like Amazon, Google (GOOG), and Meta (META) to invest “more aggressively” in AI, chips, and infrastructure.
Amazon is set to report its second quarter earnings Thursday after the market close. Its stock has gained 7% year to date, behind the S&P 500’s (^GSPC) 8% advance.
Investor expectations for Big Tech are sky-high as the “Magnificent Seven” stocks continue to trade at outsized valuations, making it crucial for the giants to keep up their competitive advantages.
Analysts say warehouse robotics underpins key parts of Amazon’s retail and logistics operations. Investing 50% of its new free cash flow, or about $7.5 billion a year, into robotics, would be a game changer, Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak wrote.
Morgan Stanley estimates if 10% of Amazon’s global fulfillment volume runs through next-gen robotics warehouses, the company could save between $2 billion and $4 billion annually by 2027. Cost reductions scale up to nearly $10 billion a year if 25% of units are handled by advanced robotics.
Amazon currently operates approximately 700 fulfillment centers. A $7.5 billion investment could potentially build 17 new robotics fulfillment centers each year at around $450 million apiece or retrofit 75 existing warehouses at $100 million each.
Analysts say Amazon is also likely to pour tax savings into its cloud and generative AI business. In Q1, AWS sales grew 17% year over year to $29.3 billion.
Maxim Group analyst Tom Forte points out that Amazon could benefit from AI on both sides — growing AWS through selling AI tools while using automation technology to reduce corporate labor costs.
“I’m highly confident it will result in more investment spend, and definitely not dividends,” he said of Amazon’s new tax windfall. “The big difference between Amazon under Bezos and Amazon under Jassy is that Jassy has found a way to invest while still generating margin and cash flow.”
One potential wrinkle is tariffs. Forte notes that if the cost of hardware, data centers, or compute power rises due to trade policy, it could make those investments less efficient and potentially force Amazon to spend more to achieve the same level of output.
In Q1 2025, Amazon posted robust results. Earnings per share rose 62% year over year to $1.59, while net sales rose 9% to $155.7 billion. Online stores accounted for $57.4 billion, up 5% year over year. For Q2, Wall Street is forecasting revenue of $162.15 billion, with adjusted EPS of $1.81, according to Bloomberg consensus data.
Morgan Stanley expects Amazon to be the biggest single corporate beneficiary of the OBBBA, ahead of Alphabet and Meta, due to its unique mix of retail infrastructure and cloud services.
While companies like Apple (AAPL) may return tax windfalls to shareholders via buyback and dividends, Amazon is more likely to reinvest, Forte said, especially in states where the company is expanding its cloud and logistics operations, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.
Francisco Velasquez is a Reporter at Yahoo Finance. He can be reached on LinkedIn and X, or via email at francisco.velasquez@yahooinc.com.
