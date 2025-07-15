Bedouin groups and fighters from Syria’s Druze minority have been involved in sectarian violence.

Syria’s new government is facing a serious challenge.

This time, it is not from foreign powers or from remnants of the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad, but instead, from within the country’s own borders.

Tensions have flared in the south, where fighting between members of the Druze minority and Bedouin groups has reignited fears of wider sectarian unrest.

The violence comes as Druze spiritual leaders refuse to recognise the authority of President Ahmed Sharaa – the man now leading the post-Assad transition government.

And in a move that could further inflame tensions, Israel has warned Damascus not to harm the Druze.

Are the concerns of the community justified?

And what does all this mean for the unity of Syria?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Louay Safi – Syrian political scientist and former professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Shadi Abou Karam – Political activist and researcher originally from Suwayda Province in Syria

Sami Akil – Political analyst and acadamic specialising in Syrian affairs