Nations call for restraint as India launches ‘Operation Sindoor’, attacking several sites in Pakistan, which in response claims to down Indian jets.

India has launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, a military operation targeting multiple locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir that New Delhi alleges are “terrorist” training sites.

In response, Islamabad claimed it struck Indian army positions and shot down several warplanes, calling India’s strikes “an act of war”.

At least 26 people have been killed overnight in Pakistan and 10 in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said.

This is what global leaders are saying about the escalation in hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours:

US President Donald Trump

“It’s a shame. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time. They’ve been fighting for many, many decades. I hope it ends very quickly,” Trump said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

The US administration said it was closely following the military escalation in South Asia.

“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS’s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution,” Rubio posted on X.

Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries,” a spokesperson for Guterres said in a statement.

“The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” it added.

French Foreign Minister

France has called on India and Pakistan to show restraint as the worst violence in two decades flared between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“We understand India’s desire to protect itself against the scourge of terrorism, but we obviously call on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to avoid escalation and, of course, to protect civilians,” Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in an interview on TF1 television.

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi

“In regard to the terrorist act that occurred in Kashmir on April 22, our country firmly condemns such acts of terrorism. Furthermore, we express strong concern that this situation may lead to further retaliatory exchanges and escalate into a full-scale military conflict.

“For the peace and stability of South Asia, we strongly urge both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue,” Hayashi stated.

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister

UAE Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan called on India and Pakistan to show restraint, reduce tensions and prevent further escalation, according to a government statement.

“His Highness reaffirmed that diplomacy and dialogue remain the most effective means of peacefully resolving crises, and achieving the shared aspirations of nations for peace, stability, and prosperity,” the statement said.

Israel’s ambassador to India

Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said in a statement that Israel supports India’s right to self-defence. Posting on X, Azar said, “Israel supports India’s right for self defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent. #OperationSindoor.”