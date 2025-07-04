Transcript:

Summer barbecues can be a great time to catch up with friends and relatives, but it can be stressful when you do not see eye-to-eye on topics like climate change.

You may hear someone dismissing the issue or repeating incorrect information they read online, and it can be hard to know what to say in those moments.

But Philip Newell of the Climate Action Against Disinformation coalition has some tips.

Newell: “First and foremost, what you can do is talk about climate action as if it’s popular, because it is.”

Research shows that most Americans support climate solutions like renewable energy, but many of them underestimate how many others share their views.

So by simply stating what you believe, you may help others feel more comfortable speaking up and shift the tone of the conversation.

And if you want to debunk misinformation head-on, Newell says you should start and end with the facts.

Newell: “You can serve up what’s known as a truth sandwich. So you lead with the main facts and then you warn people about the myth very carefully … and then you close by reiterating the reality.”

So rather than arguing about false claims, you can work on emphasizing what’s true: Human-caused climate change is real, it’s affecting people now, and there’s widespread support for taking action.

Reporting credit: Sarah Kennedy / ChavoBart Digital Media