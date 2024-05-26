is a horror-indie film based on Gary Brandner’s novel titled “The Howling II.” In the movie, a man discovers his sister was a werewolf during her funeral. Shocked and determined to uncover the truth, he joins forces with an investigator to track down a gang of werewolves across the country.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Howling II: Stirba – Werewolf Bitch via streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video.

Is Howling II: Stirba – Werewolf Bitch available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Howling II: Stirba – Werewolf Bitch is available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In the film, Ben is approached by Stefan Crosscoe during his sister Karen White’s funeral. Crosscoe reveals to Ben that Karen has become a werewolf and shows him footage of her transformation and violent death as proof. To stop the growing threat, Stefan and Ben embark on a mission to destroy Stirba, the immortal queen of all werewolves.

The cast of Howling II: Stirba – Werewolf Bitch includes Christopher Lee as Stefan Crosscoe, Annie McEnroe as Jenny Templeton, Reb Brown as Ben White, Marsha Hunt as Mariana, Sybil Danning as Stirba, and more.

Watch Howling II: Stirba – Werewolf Bitch streaming via Amazon Prime Video

Howling II: Stirba – Werewolf Bitch is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Some of the popular titles available for streaming with Amazon Prime Video subscription plan are Marry My Husband, The Idea Of You, Tell No One, Next Time I’ll Aim for the Heart, and more.

You can watch via Amazon Prime Video by following these steps:

Go to Amazon Prime Video Select ‘Sign in’ and ‘Create your Amazon account’ Sign up for a Prime Video membership: $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership

$8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership

Amazon Prime is the online retailer’s paid service that provides fast shipping and exclusive sales on products, so the membership that includes both this service and Prime Video is the company’s most popular offering. However, you can also opt to subscribe to Prime Video separately.

Howling II: Stirba – Werewolf Bitch synopsis is as follows:

“When a young journalist dies in violent circumstances, her brother soon learns, by way of the mysterious Stefan Crosscoe, that his sister has succumbed to the werewolf curse.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.