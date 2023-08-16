Adobe, Flanders Scientific and Kino Flo are set to receive Engineering Excellence Awards from the Hollywood Professional Association, the group representing Hollywood suppliers including those that work in postproduction and technology. The awards will be presented Nov. 9 during the annual HPA Awards ceremony in Hollywood.

Adobe will be honored for the Text-Based Editing feature in its Premiere Pro editing software. Powered by its AI tool, Adobe Sensei, Text-Based Editing analyzes video clips and provides transcriptions that identify individual speakers. The feature is designed to help editors create a rough cut faster by allowing pros to search for words or phrases, cut sentences and rearrange dialogue.

Flanders Scientific will receive an HPA Award for its XMP550 55-inch UHD resolution HDR and SDR reference mastering monitor. According to the specs, the monitor offers a QD-OLED panel featuring 2,000 nits peak luminance and 4,000,000:1 contrast, while meeting the requirements for Dolby Vision mastering.

Lastly, Kino Flo will be feted for its Mimik 120 image-based lighting fixture that can synchronize to an XR virtual production volume to provide foreground lighting.

Additionally, stYpe will be awarded an honorable mention for StypeLand XR, a plugin designed to enable the mapping of graphics into LED panels for XR volumes.

Said HPA Awards engineering committee chair Joachim “JZ” Zell, “In the midst of a revolutionary time in media and entertainment, it was exciting to see the caliber and number of entries to the Engineering Excellence awards this year. Our esteemed judges remarked on the true innovation and advancement in our industry depicted in the presentations.”