The much-awaited action film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, is gearing up for a grand release on January 25, 2024. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is touted to be India’s first aerial action drama that will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.

The film has already created a lot of buzz with its motion poster, titled ‘Spirit of Fighter’, that was unveiled on Independence Day. The poster featured the lead actors donning the colours of the armed forces and giving a Top Gun vibe.

Party Song Shoot Details Of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter

Now, the latest update is that the film will also have a peppy party anthem song that will feature the entire star cast. The song will be shot today in a studio in Mumbai, according to sources. The song is expected to be a high-energy number that will showcase the chemistry and camaraderie of the actors.

What makes it even more special is that the entire cast of ‘Fighter‘ will be grooving to the beats of this lively party track including Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and other star cast.

We had reported earlier that after shooting the climax in Mumbai, the team will move on to shoot a party song featuring Hrithik, Deepika and other cast members. The song will be choreographed by Bosco–Caeser and will be shot over a period of six days in the city.

“It’s a week-long schedule in the city wherein Hrithik and Anil Kapoor will be shooting for some dramatic moments of the film’s climax. Following this, the team moves on to shoot for a party number. It’s a song choreographed by Bosco–Caeser and will be picturized on Hrithik, Deepika, and the other members from the cast. The duo is all excited to shoot for their first-ever dance number over a period of 6 days in the city,” revealed a source close to the development.

(Also read: Watch: Jawan Action Director Shares A BTS Video Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Thrilling Bridge Stunt; Calls It A ‘Once In A Lifetime Gig’)

The film has been shot across the world and will feature some stunning aerial stunts and sequences. Hrithik Roshan had revealed that he had shot for about 12 days inside and with the fighter jets Sukhois for the film. He said, “We shot for about 12 days inside the Sukhois and with the Sukhois. It has been incredible and it’s been so inspiring just to be around the Indian Air Force. I learnt so much, the body language, the decorum, the discipline, what they are up against every single day.”

Fighter: First On-Screen Collaboration Of Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone

Fighter is also special because it marks the first time that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will share screen space. The two actors are among the most popular and talented stars in Bollywood and their fans are eagerly waiting to see them together.

Fighter is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. The film is the debut venture of Siddharth Anand as a producer, along with his wife Mamta Anand. Siddharth Anand, has previously directed successful action films like War and Pathaan.

Fighter is slated to release on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, 25th January 2024. The film also stars Akarsh Alagh, Amreesh Manjrekar, Aamir Naik, Sanjiv Chopra, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Talat Aziz, Parth Siddhpura, Samvedna Suwalka, Birol Tarkan Yildiz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Kanishk Mahawar and Himanshu Jaykar in supporting roles.

The film will pay tribute to the armed forces and celebrate their valour and sacrifice.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related