All eyes are set on 2024, with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’ film Fighter being the the first big release of the year. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, post the success of War and Pathaan. Fighter, which is slated to release on January 25 coinciding with Republic Day.

Siddharth Anand’s directed India’s biggest aerial action drama Fighter is carrying a sky-high buzz among the masses. Following the release of the teaser and the songs Heer Aasmani, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, and Sher Khul Gaye, the film starring the fresh pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has added its name in the masses wishlist. With the release of the recently released action and emotion-loaded trailer, the film promises an adrenaline rush and an edge-of-the-seat action thriller with a patriotism theme attached to it.

Hrithik Roshan Promotes Fighter At Indian Idol

Hrithik Roshan recently visited the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol for the promotion of his upcoming film, Fighter. It is set to release in theatres on January 25. Promos of the upcoming Sunday episode shows Hrithik showing his popular dance step and also singing one of his hit songs.

Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a white T-shirt and matching trousers paired with a denim jacket. He danced on stage and showed his popular dance step from the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. He also joined a contestant and judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal and Kumar Sanu to sing Señorita from his film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Runtime Of Fighter

Runtime of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter will be 2 hour 46 minutes 35 seconds (166.35 minutes). Film is red hot after fantastic trailer. One can trust Siddharth Anand to deliver a blockbuster film this Republic Day. He did deliver big time last year with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Synopsis Of Fighter

Going by the official description, “Fighter will narrate the story of an aspirational young man named Shamsher Pathania, who must overcome his obstacles after enlisting in the Indian Air Force in order to become a hero of the Indian Armed Forces. Fighter promises to take the viewers on a gripping journey filled with action, drama, and stellar aerial action performances.”

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.

