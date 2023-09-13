Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor is touted to be India’s first aerial action film. Directed by War and Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand, the film is also special because it marks the first time that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will share screen space. The two actors are among the most popular and talented stars in Bollywood and their fans are eagerly waiting to see them together.

Hrithik Roshan’s New Look For Fighter

Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted in Mumbai sporting a new look for his upcoming movie, Fighter. The actor was seen wearing a blue shirt and matching pants while shooting for the film. His chiseled body and washboard abs with perfectly styled hair made him look like a Greek-God and has driven fans crazy.

The team of Fighter has been living out of Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, where they have been filming a bulk of the movie. Recently Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor were spotted leaving the studio after completing their portions in the film.

The film is in the last stage of its shooting and should be wrapped by the second half of October. The crew will also be moving to an international location to shoot two songs, one will be a love ballad and another would be a fun dance number. Also, a major chunk of the film, which includes action sequences and aerial shots, are already in post-production as director Siddharth Anand wants to give enough time to the team to complete their work and deliver the shots in time for the January release.

Fans Go Berserk Over Hrithik Roshan’s Look From Fighter

As soon as the picture got out, Hrithik Roshan and Fighter started trending on Twitter immediately. Have a look at what fans have to say about his Greek God look:

Just one still out from the sets of Fighter and #HrithikRoshan & #Fighter Started Trending 💥 pic.twitter.com/fLTLE6E1zb — Greek God (@trends_HRITHIK) September 12, 2023

Hrithik Roshan as Patty 🔥🔥.

He’s gonna kill it mann whatta look full on mass #HrithikRoshan#Fighter pic.twitter.com/iDNbMQFwil — RISHABH (@RishabhBanswar) September 12, 2023

Fighter: Viral Pics Of Deepika Padukone Rehearsing For A Dance Number

Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood superstar, was recently spotted rehearsing for a dance number with Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The trio is working together on the upcoming movie ‘Fighter’, directed by Siddharth Anand.

The rehearsal was for a high-octane dance number that will be led by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The song is composed by Vishal and Shekhar and choreographed by Bosco–Caesar. It is set to be shot over a span of six days.

One of the co-actors from Fighter, Samvedna shared pictures from the dance rehearsal that took place on 9th September. The picture is of the diva, Deepika posing with the other actors of the movie like Sanjeeda Shaikh, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and many more. The photo was from a dance rehearsal.

The actress Samvedna wrote the caption, “This was a working birthday. They say if you work on your birthday, u will spend the whole year working! Something that actors believe or want to believe even more strongly! It’s the nature of our profession. On this birthday I was on the biggest film set and dancing with two of the biggest stars of the country. So what does this mean ? Or rather what meaning will I attribute to this? For now just soaking in the fact that magic exists if u believe in it!”

About Siddharth Anand’s Fighter

Fighter is an upcoming Indian aerial action franchise film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. It is touted to be India’s first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is set to release worldwide on 25th January 2024.

