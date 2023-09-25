Defence secretary Grant Shapps questions cost of HS2
Scrapping the northern phase of HS2 would be a disaster of “epic proportions” for the region, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has warned.
The Independent first revealed two weeks ago that Rishi Sunak was considering axing plans for the high-speed rail network between Birmingham and Manchester over concerns about its spiralling cost.
An announcement is expected before the Tory Party conference in Manchester next weekend and The Independent understands the northern phase of HS2 could be delayed by up to seven years as part of a bid to scrap the project in the long-term.
Mr Burnham told the BBC he will be writing to the PM on Monday to ask him not to scrap the high speed rail project. “Scrapping HS2 rips the heart out of northern powerhouse rail,” he told BBC Radio 4 Today.
“It would leave the north of England with Victorian infrastructure, probably for the rest of this century.”
The Independent revealed on 14 September that Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, were in discussions about scrapping the second stage of HS2 amid spiralling costs and severe delays.
A cost estimate, seen by The Independent, reveals that the government has already spent £2.3bn on stage two of the high-speed railway from Birmingham to Manchester but shelving the northern phase would save up to £34bn.
You can read the full original report here:
Matt Mathers25 September 2023 10:12
Recap: What is HS2, where will it go and when will it be completed?
All the noise coming from Downing Street suggests that Rishi Sunak is about to perform a major U-turn by scrapping the northern leg of the HS2 rail project, linking London to the north of England.
But what exactly is HS2, where will it go and when is it due to be completed?
Jane Dalton and Simon Calder have this handy explainer to get you up to speed.
Matt Mathers25 September 2023 10:06
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the HS2 rail project.
Rishi Sunak is said to be considering plans to scrap the northern leg of the high speed rail network over concerns about its cost.
Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, said doing so would be a disaster of “epic proportions” for the region.
Stay tuned for the latest updates on this story.
Matt Mathers25 September 2023 09:57