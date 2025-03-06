Barcelona, Spain – Huawei Cloud and Zain KSA have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation across industries in Saudi Arabia. Signed at MWC Barcelona 2025, this agreement aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Cloud-First policy and underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing cloud technologies and supporting Saudi Arabia’s digital economy.

The collaboration brings together Huawei Cloud’s cutting-edge cloud technologies and Zain KSA’s strong market presence to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative cloud solutions to businesses and organizations across various industries.

Under the agreement, Huawei Cloud will provide Zain KSA with advanced cloud services, AI-driven innovations, and technical support, enabling businesses to modernize their operations and leverage the latest digital technologies. Zain KSA will play a key role in delivering these cloud solutions, ensuring businesses can seamlessly integrate cloud computing into their digital transformation strategies.

Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, stated: “At Huawei Cloud, we are committed to enabling businesses across Saudi Arabia to thrive in the digital economy by providing world-class cloud technologies. This partnership with Zain KSA strengthens our ability to support organizations with scalable, secure, and intelligent cloud solutions. By combining Huawei Cloud’s global expertise with Zain KSA’s strong market reach, we are accelerating cloud adoption and helping businesses unlock new growth opportunities.”

The collaboration will focus on delivering tailored cloud solutions to key industries, including finance, healthcare, education, retail, and manufacturing. Additionally, Zain KSA will leverage Huawei Cloud’s technologies to enhance its own digital infrastructure, demonstrating best practices in cloud adoption and service excellence.

Eng. Fahad Sahmi AlSahmah, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Zain KSA, added: “As businesses increasingly embrace digital transformation, Zain KSA is committed to providing the latest cloud solutions that drive efficiency and growth. Through this partnership with Huawei Cloud, we are bringing cutting-edge cloud technologies to our customers, ensuring they have access to secure, scalable, and innovative services that support their digital ambitions.”

This partnership reinforces Huawei Cloud and Zain KSA’s shared commitment to accelerating Saudi Arabia’s digital economy, supporting businesses with AI-powered cloud solutions, enterprise-grade security, and industry-specific innovations. By working together, Huawei Cloud and Zain KSA are ensuring that Saudi organizations have access to the latest cloud technologies that drive innovation, efficiency, and business resilience.