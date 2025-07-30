One Customer, One Cloud: Huawei Cloud Stack 8.5 Launches in Northern Africa to Drive the Leap into Intelligence

Cairo, Egypt: At Huawei Cloud Summit Northern Africa 2025, Hu Hang, General Manager of International Business of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, announced the launch of Huawei Cloud Stack 8.5 for Northern Africa. He highlighted Huawei Cloud Stack’s strengths in hybrid cloud capabilities and cutting-edge innovation, while reaffirming its “One Customer, One Cloud” development path. The release aims to help North African government and enterprise customers unlock more value from the cloud and accelerate digital and intelligent innovation.

Huawei Cloud Stack 8.5 for Northern Africa: A leap to new heights

As digital and AI transformation accelerates globally, cloud adoption continues to increase. In Northern Africa, organizations increasingly prioritize localized technology deployment and fast adaptation of technology ecosystems to regional market needs—making hybrid cloud the cloud infrastructure of choice.

Hu Hang emphasized: “Digital transformation is a long journey, often filled with uncertainty. To meet our customers’ critical needs for security, reliability and agility, Huawei Cloud Stack 8.5 provides over 120 out-of-the-box cloud services in Northern Africa, powering the region’s growing demand for cloud native services, data lakes, and AI capabilities. In terms of hybrid cloud technology, Huawei Cloud Stack has pioneered many innovations, such as the “Ten Unifications” framework for heterogeneous resource management and cloud federation that supports a multi-cloud strategy. Additionally, Huawei Cloud Stack offers more than 50 industry-tailored solutions jointly developed with partners and customers. With these, we follow the “One Customer, One Cloud” development path, helping customers in Northern Africa build, utilize, and manage their dedicated clouds more efficiently.”

Hybrid clouds perfectly balance data sovereignty, cost efficiency, new technology adoption, and service resilience. Huawei Cloud Stack offers customers a unified hybrid cloud, cloud native technology and agile innovation, and an extensive collection of scenario-specific solutions:

Redefining heterogeneous IT resource management: “Ten Unifications” for one cloud, multi-pool management

With the “Ten Unifications” framework, Huawei Cloud Stack eliminates technical barriers between physical machines, virtualization, private clouds, and public clouds, while unifying service catalogs and operations and maintenance processes. It now supports over five public clouds and ten private clouds and virtualization platforms. ManageOne, the unified cloud management platform, manages the lifecycle of all IT resources, so there is no need to switch between multiple management platforms.

Cloud federation enables a seamless hybrid cloud experience

Built with the same technical architecture as Huawei Cloud, Huawei Cloud Stack uses an innovative cloud federation framework to enable account and service sharing between itself and Huawei Cloud. This gives hybrid cloud users seamless access more than 200 services and 3,500 ecosystem products on Huawei Cloud. Huawei Cloud Stack provides cross-cloud resource orchestration, scheduling, and management capabilities, allowing for cross-cloud deployment—customers can deploy insensitive workloads on the public cloud while keeping mission-critical workloads and sensitive data on the private cloud, so they can enjoy the best of both clouds.

One Customer, One Cloud, helping customers build cutting-edge digital capabilities for the future

Guided by the “One Customer, One Cloud” development path, Huawei Cloud Stack empowers customers to build future-ready digital capabilities by offering software-hardware synergy, innovative cloud services, highly-competent local service and operation teams, and a wide range of scenario-specific solutions. Taking a “Technology x Service x Ecosystem” approach, Huawei Cloud Stack has developed more than 50 scenario-specific solutions for key sectors such as telecom, finance, government, and energy. They help customers develop core strengths on the cloud, featuring reliable technologies, optimized costs, and continuous innovation, enabling them to unleash the power of cloud and drive digital productivity.

Accelerating telco-to-techco transformation for carriers in Northern Africa

Worldwide, telecom operators are transforming from traditional telecom service providers (telcos) to technology companies (techco.). The same is happening in Northern Africa. Huawei Cloud Stack is partnering with global carriers as they go through this transformation, helping them enhance efficiency, innovate business models, and drive sustainable growth. Johnny Lv, CTO of International Business of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, said: “Huawei Cloud Stack offers a reliable cloud foundation, comprehensive cloud services, and a broad range of industry-tailored solutions. For carriers, we have released six scenario-specific solutions—including Fintech, Marketing Big Data, AICC, Cloud Phone, Cloud Storage, and Cloud PC. We are committed to helping them drive efficiency in terms of businesses, platforms, and services, and start a second growth curve.”

Building solid national clouds to support national digital strategy and vision

Today, nations worldwide are advancing their transformation through data and AI-driven initiatives. Huawei Cloud Stack empowers this transformation by delivering trusted cloud infrastructure, converged data-AI capabilities, and AI-native cloud technologies. It helps build resilient, secure national government clouds designed continuous evolution, helping governments advance the national digital strategy, provide better public services for both businesses and residents, and drive sustainable economic growth.

Moving forward, Huawei Cloud Stack, maintaining its “One Customer, One Cloud” development path, will stay committed to working with more customers and partners in Northern Africa to build an open, reliable, and intelligent hybrid cloud ecosystem. Driven by both technological innovation and real-world application needs, Huawei Cloud Stack will continue empowering customers to unlock their full digital potential and take the leap to the new phase of digital and AI transformation.