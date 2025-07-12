Images: Supplied

Huawei unveiled its latest flagship devices, the HUAWEI Pura 80 Series and the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5, at a product launch event in Dubai under the theme “Fashion Next”.

The event also marked the announcement of the XMAGE Awards 2025 and Huawei’s return to the Grand Palais in Paris for Paris Photo 2025.

The HUAWEI Pura 80 Series drew immediate attention with its advanced imaging technology and distinctive design.

The Pura 80 Pro and Pura 80 Ultra feature a one-inch Ultra Lighting HDR camera paired with Ultra Chroma pixel-level colour calibration, offering high-resolution clarity and faithful colour reproduction.

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra features an advanced dual telephoto camera

The Pura 80 Ultra debuts the industry-first switchable dual telephoto camera, enabling impressive zoom versatility through a combination of large sensors and dual telephoto lenses.

The series also showcases Huawei’s focus on design, blending eastern and western aesthetics with a glazed monochrome-inspired finish.

Alongside the smartphone series, Huawei launched the new MatePad 11.5, aimed at students and professionals. Featuring a 2.5K FullView Display with PaperMatte technology, the tablet offers enhanced eye comfort and usability.

A slim 6.1 mm body houses a 10,100 mAh battery and supports the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) with magnetic wireless charging.

The device includes upgraded apps such as Huawei Notes and GoPaint for creativity and productivity.

XMAGE Awards 2025

Huawei also formally launched the XMAGE Awards 2025, which began accepting global entries on June 11.

Now in its eighth year, the competition includes eight photography categories such as So Far So Close, Good Night, and Faces, and introduces a new “XMAGE 100” format.

Entries will be judged on technical merit, emotional impact, and artistic expression by a newly expanded global panel.

The awards will culminate at the Grand Palais in Paris during Paris Photo 2025, under the theme “The World, You and Me”.

Huawei’s presence at the renowned photography fair underscores its ambition to blend innovation with artistry.