It’s not often a smartwatch launch feels like a moment in tech history. But HUAWEI’s new WATCH 5 Series lands like a precision-timed statement: smartwatches don’t need to be iterative — they need to be transformative. At the heart of this evolution is EXtap, a pioneering tap-to-access feature embedded into its new X-TAP health sensor, which debuts for the first time on a consumer wearable. This marks a turning point not just for the brand, but for how users engage with health data on the go.

The HUAWEI WATCH Series is not updated every year. The WATCH 4 came out almost two years ago and the WATCH 3 is about four years old now. This is a rarity among smartwatch brands. But for consumers, this is a win. There is no constant pressure to upgrade every year and each new iteration of the WATCH Series comes out with more than some superficial glow-up. Naturally, when the HUAWEI WATCH 5 launched there was much excitement and pep.

Now, Huawei also has a WATCH GT Series that’s entirely separate from the HUAWEI WATCH Series. The WATCH GT 5 debuted last year. Compared to the WATCH GT Series, though, the WATCH Series is more upscale with premium materials and even more advanced features. So, does the WATCH 5 Series justify the long wait? In more ways than one. It brings a brand-new sensor, a futuristic design, a revamped app ecosystem, and more.

HUAWEI’s X-TAP is a health revolution

The WATCH 5 Series makes big strides towards becoming a serious health management device. It draws inspiration from real medical devices and introduces a fingertip sensor called X-TAP.

The HUAWEI X-TAP is a 12mm long glass sensor on the side of the watch body that redesigns smartwatch health management with the industry’s first all-in-one sensor. In cardiovascular health monitoring, the quality of physiological signals collected through fingertips is much more reliable, which can unlock more accurate, faster, and comprehensive health monitoring. The fingertips contain an abundance of blood vessels and a thinner skin surface, greatly reducing signal interference from skin pigmentation, hair, etc. You can check your SpO2 levels in under 10 seconds by placing your finger on the X-TAP sensor.

The watch also has the Health Glance feature, which is a smarter, more accurate and more attentive way to asses your health by analysing 11 body indicators and long-term health trends. Despite the comprehensive nature, it only takes Health Glance 60 seconds to generate a report.

For most users, raw health metrics don’t mean much. Much more important is the correlation between different monitoring results and, above all, what they mean. That’s why the WATCH 5 introduces Health Insights. It analyses the correlation between health indicators in sleep and heart health scenarios through visual cues and textual analyses, offering personalised health advice and smarter health management.

Futuristic design, tough build

The front of the watch has a prominent spherical design that incorporates a spherical sapphire glass screen, second only to diamond in hardness. The use of premium materials goes beyond sapphire. The HUAWEI WATCH 5 42mm, available in Beige and Sand Gold, features a 904L stainless steel casing—the same alloy used in luxury watches known for its exceptional corrosion and wear resistance.

Meanwhile, the HUAWEI WATCH 5 46mm, available in Silver and Purple, uses Aerospace-grade titanium material, which is 45 per cent lighter than 904L stainless steel, 1.8 times stronger, and 1.5 times harder.

A finely crafted classic trapezoidal crown tops of the design. The new X-TAP button that sits on the side next to the crow blends into the overall visual language without drawing too much attention. Everything from the spherical watch face to the new retrofuturistic hues and high-end materials lends the watch a unique appeal that exudes precision and craftsmanship.

Apps and ecosystem

The HUAWEI WATCH 5 Series supports e-sim cellular calling, standalone navigation, onboard music streaming, and access to Huawei’s ecosystem of fitness and general apps. It can handle key tasks without needing your phone constantly in your pocket.

The watch also introduces new gesture controls designed for one-handed use. Users will now be able to tap and double slide with their fingers to instantly interact with their smartwatch. You can easily answer or hang up calls, switch music, and take photos by double tapping or swiping your fingers with one hand, greatly improving the efficiency of smartwatch usage.

Battery life that keeps giving

The battery life of Huawei watches has always been an appealing feature. Despite all the added features and even an extra sensor, Huawei has managed to keep it impressively long. In Standard Mode, HUAWEI WATCH 5 46mm can last for up to 4.5 under normal usage and 42mm edition can last up to three days on Standard Mode. The battery life can be extended with the Battery Saver Mode, allowing the watch to last up to seven days on the 42mm edition and 11 days on the 46mm edition.

HUAWEI WATCH 5 works equally well with iOS and Android devices, making it a universal choice for everyone looking for a smartwatch in 2025.