Huda Beauty, one of the world’s most recognisable makeup brands, has regained full independence after its founder, Huda Kattan, bought back the equity stake held by US-based private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners, ending their eight-year partnership.

TSG had acquired a minority stake in the Dubai-based company in 2017. With the repurchase, Kattan resumes full ownership of the brand she launched in 2013 with a $6,000 loan from her sister.

The move places Huda Beauty among a small number of fully founder-owned beauty companies in the global market.

“Taking back full ownership of Huda Beauty is a deeply important moment for me,” Kattan said in a statement. “This brand was built on passion, creativity, and a desire to challenge the beauty industry.”

Huda Beauty plans new product launches

Kattan, who serves as founder and Co-CEO, will now lead the company alongside her husband, Christopher Goncalo, who is co-CEO, and sister Alya Kattan, who oversees social strategy.

Known for viral product drops and a digital-first strategy, Huda Beauty has become a powerhouse brand in the cosmetics industry, particularly in the Middle East and North America.

The company’s Instagram account is the most-followed beauty brand globally, with nearly 57 million followers, and its founder has gained global acclaim as a leading entrepreneur and influencer.

The brand’s philosophy, “Beauty is Self-Made”, has underpinned its appeal to a diverse global audience, with a focus on inclusivity, transparency and authenticity.

Under Kattan’s leadership, the company has phased out Photoshop and filters on social platforms, and championed realistic beauty standards.

Kattan, a former makeup artist and beauty blogger, launched the company with a line of false eyelashes that quickly became a bestseller at Sephora Dubai Mall. The brand now offers a wide range of cult products, including the popular Easy Routine line, and is known for boundary-pushing content, tutorials and advocacy.

The shift to full independence comes as Huda Beauty plans new product launches and continues to prioritise deeper engagement with its global community.

Kattan recently launched a new podcast, Huda Hotline, offering unfiltered conversations about beauty, entrepreneurship and self-discovery.

The terms of the buyback deal were not disclosed.

