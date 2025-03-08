Canada’s oldest retailer, Hudson’s Bay, has filed for creditor protection and intends to restructure the business.

The department store company that dates back to 1670 says it has been facing “significant” pressures including subdued consumer spending, trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada and post-pandemic declines in downtown store traffic.

“While very difficult, this is a necessary step to strengthen our foundation and ensure that we remain a significant part of Canada’s retail landscape, despite the sector-wide challenges that have forced other retailers to exit the market,” Liz Rodbell, president and CEO of Hudson’s Bay, said in a press release.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that Canadian businesses are protected and positioned to succeed.”

The company’s hulking footprint spans 80 locations that sell everything from apparel and housewares to cosmetics and furniture.

Through a licensing agreement, it also owns three Saks Fifth Avenue stores and 13 Saks Off 5th locations in Canada, which will continue to operate.

Saks Global, which owns U.S. Saks locations as well as Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman stores is not connected to the creditor protection filing.

As part of the filing, Hudson’s Bay said it was exploring several strategic options to strengthen its business and that it would not make promises but was committed to preserving jobs where possible.

The company spent the last several years in a state of deterioration as it closed several stores and carried out several rounds of layoffs.

In orchestrating prior cuts, it cited “challenging headwinds” that made it necessary to slash its workforce and pull out of a store redevelopment at the Oakridge Park shopping centre in Vancouver.

Signs of trouble on store floors

Hudson’s Bay’s regression was evident across the department store’s floors.

When its crown jewel location on Queen Street West in Toronto closed its Food Wares market, it haphazardly filled the food counters and display cases with a growing array of Zellers merchandise rather than remodelling the wing.

A March 2023 file photo shows a view of an entrance to the Hudson’s Bay store at Toronto’s Sherway Gardens mall. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Even more recently, grocer Pusateri’s and coffee purveyor Nescafé decamped, further emptying the store, which has appeared to be in a state of disrepair, with escalators often broken and many departments begging for some TLC.

Hudson’s Bay made some tweaks to its product mix last year, bringing in Target’s kid brand Cat & Jack and returning womenswear banners Ann Taylor and Loft to Canada. Yet some felt the changes weren’t working.

“I did a walk-through just to see what was going on, and crickets,” Liza Amlani, co-founder of the Retail Strategy Group, told The Canadian Press last summer.

“There were no people. There was excessive markdowns, rails and rails of product, which tells me that either the buying team [or] the planning team does not know what the Canadian customer is looking for.”

Amlani’s comments came when Hudson’s Bay’s parent company HBC was experiencing a glimmer of hope last summer as it purchased Neiman Marcus and its Bergdorf Goodman banner for $2.65 billion US.

HBC’s plan was to combine the luxury department stores with the Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th chains it already owned into a new entity called Saks Global.

As part of the transaction, e-commerce goliath Amazon and software giant Salesforce were expected to become investors in Saks Global.

Some Neiman Marcus staff were laid off last week as HBC prepared to consolidate its U.S. office space and cut the banner’s Dallas flagship.

Meanwhile, its nearest Canadian competitor, Simons, is in growth mode with a $75-million expansion plan. The 185-year-old dry goods shop-turned-department store chain will open locations in the Yorkdale and Eaton Centre malls in Toronto, where Hudson’s Bay has long been an anchor tenant, later this year.

2008 sale to NRDC Equity Partners

The architect behind most of HBC’s modern history is Richard Baker, an American real estate titan whose National Realty and Development Corp. Equity Partners bought Hudson’s Bay in 2008 from the widow of late South Carolina businessman Jerry Zucker for $1.1 billion.

Baker took the company public in 2012, only to reverse course through a takeover bid that had to be sweetened twice before shareholders accepted it in early 2020, ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

In the lead-up to the privatization vote, Baker faced criticism for HBC’s stock dropping while he was at the helm and for not better utilizing the company’s real estate, which includes several prized locations in high-traffic shopping districts.

After privatization was approved, he acknowledged there was work to be done and said it would start with a new website for Hudson’s Bay.

“It will take patient capital and a long-term view to fully unleash HBC’s potential at the intersection of real estate and retail,” he said in March 2020.