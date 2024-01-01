HE’S just flogged his Lamborghini in preparation for family life, and now dad-to-be Olly Murs has done the same with his Essex mansion.

The Voice host isn’t too disappointed, however, because he collected a cool £2million for the flash pad, which is very much a throwback of his days as a young bachelor.

Fitted with a gym, hot tub, steam room, games room and bar, not to mention a huge swimming pool, it’s not the ideal place for ­himself and wife Amelia Tank, who is expecting their first child later this year.

A TV insider said: “As much as Olly will no doubt be thrilled at the prospect of being a parent, there will probably be a part of him that will be sad to wave goodbye to the incredible home.

“Olly’s fans will be familiar with his sprawling barn conversion as it often featured in the poolside ­fitness videos which he and Amelia posted during lockdown.

“He also put up images and videos of himself ­getting up to pranks in his bedroom, kitchen, gym and garden.

“So fans will know that he really is bidding farewell to a very special place with lots of memories.”

Olly, who was born and raised in Essex, bought his first house in 2012 three years after hitting the big time as a contender on X Factor before going on to a huge recording career.

‘Very special place’

But he never made the purchase with a view to finding a partner and settling down to start a family.

He said at the time: “I’ve bought a four-bedroom house in Essex.

“A mate is moving in, which will be cool.

“I haven’t moved out of home before.

“I’m 27 and I’ve got to grow up.”

The pop star added: “I haven’t really got time for a girlfriend but hopefully I’ll meet someone.”

DR AMIR DEFENDS HERITAGE

THOUGH he’s always a cheery face on ITV1’s Lorraine, the show’s resident medic, Dr Amir Khan, has revealed some sad news.

After winning an award from The Yorkshire Society, and getting lots of supportive messages, the Bradford-based doc said he was trolled with “insidious comments.”

Hitting back in Yorkshire Life magazine, he wrote: “They seemed to imply that because of the colour of my skin and my religious background that I wasn’t a true Yorkshireman.

“Yes my heritage is mixed Indian and Pakistani, but the only place I have ever lived is Yorkshire.

“Being a Yorkshireman is who I am, and that will never change.

“Oh and I only drink Yorkshire tea (obvs).”

Good for you, Dr Khan.

CHLOE Madeley has explained why she is still living with her husband and father of their baby girl Bodhi, James Haskell, despite the fact they have split.

She said: “James travels a lot.

“He’s home two nights a week.

“Then I’m tired from doing five nights with a screaming baby, so I get to sleep.”

ALAN TO REBUILD HIS STYLE

ALAN Carr is fed up with Amanda Holden being labelled “the glamorous one” in their TV partnership.

So he’s got himself a new look for the second series of their property show, Amanda And Alan’s Italian Job, which returns to BBC One on Friday.

He said: “I’m taking it up a notch in the style stakes – as Amanda always looks effortlessly stylish.

“I thought, ‘I know she’s going to turn up in her boring black boiler suit’, so I told my stylist that I wanted to serve Dolce and Gabbana realness.

“If the show comes back for series three, you just wait – I might get Versace to do it.”

C4 FACES OBESITY

CHANNEL 4 is tackling the obesity crisis head-on in a new reality series.

Around The World In Eighty Weighs will see six Brits jet across four continents to learn tips from the world’s healthiest, and unhealthiest, cultures to shock them into losing weight.

In the first episode they meet a woman who is rented out through a “big people” agency.

She explains that for £11 an hour, her mostly male clientele hire her to eat with them or go shopping for clothes.

And later in the episode, the group are told to strip at a public bath house – before stepping on to the scales.

The series airs this month.

FORMER X Factor star Rylan Clark had fans calling for his return to music after his slot on BBC One’s New Year’s Eve Rocks celebrations.

He did a cover of Dead Or Alive’s You Spin Me Right Round, prompting one viewer to tweet: “I completely forgot you could sing!”.

That’s probably a blessing.