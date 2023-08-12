The token of SEI Network debuts on Binance on August 15, with price estimates of $0.26

The token of the Chancer platform, a predictive markets application, will list in Q3 2023

Chancer token could rise by up to 10x after debuting with higher predictions in the future.

Binance is set to debut the token of Layer-1 blockchain SEI Network on August 15. Traders have huge expectations of the token, with its market expected to hit almost half a billion US dollars. Meanwhile, the robust presale of Chancer token continues, with over $1.225 million raised. The prospect of peer-to-peer betting by Chancer has accelerated the presale. Investors can buy the token via ETH, USDT, BNB, and BUSD.

Upcoming SEI token debut and price predictions

SEI, the token of the SEI Network, will go live on Binance on August 15. The listing comes amid positive predictions, with price estimates of $0.26 immediately after going live. A pre-listing futures data by Aevo shows at the estimated price, SEI will have a market cap of $486 million.

It means that SEI will enter the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap after listing. The token will have a circulating supply of 1.8 billion, equivalent to 18% of its 10 billion total supply. SEI’s pre-listing futures contracts went live on Aevo on Wednesday. They allow traders and investors to speculate on the post-listing price of the token.

About Chancer and the Chancer token

Chancer is the world’s first blockchain-based predictive market application. The Chancer token will be the unit of exchanging value on the platform and claiming winnings.

The platform enables betting in a P2P environment. What has made Chancer exciting is that it allows betting on multiple events. Users create P2P markets, decide what to bet on, determine rules and odds, and invite others.

Let’s say you predict that it will rain in the evening. You can create a Chancer market and invite your friends to place bets for or against the outcome. Winners get rewarded with a Chancer token.

Chancer decentralises betting by taking betting to blockchain and allowing users to be in charge. This allows more users to join and benefit from the predictive market.

What value does the Chancer token carry?

Like any other cryptocurrency, Chancer carries value based on current and future price movements. Presently, the token is valued at $0.011, with the price increasing at each presale stage. In the future, the token’s value could be higher when it is listed on exchanges. Investors buying the token will benefit from a potential price surge. With betting a popular sector, a high price potential remains.

Chancer also carries value for investors for continued use of the platform. Users can join in on live betting games, create Chancer markets, and claim winnings on accurate predictions. Investors can also stake the token for passive income.

Chancer presale and listing

Chancer’s presale will occur in 12 phases, targeting $15,000,000. The presale is in the second stage, with the selling occurring fast, barely two months since it was launched.

The Chancer token will be listed in Q3 2023, starting with Uniswap. The aim is to get the token on at least two centralised exchanges in the third quarter. The listing will welcome more demand for the token, and the price could skyrocket.

Chancer token prediction

Although predicting a new token is quite subjective, a price increase of up to 10x is not off the table. Newly-launched tokens have risen by similar margins a few weeks after listing. Given the huge expectation around the Chancer platform, high speculation is a plus for the token. Thus, a price of up to 10x is possible in 2024 and near similar margins in 2023.

In 2025 and beyond, Chancer could be a 20x or more investment. The value could increase consistently into the future as blockchain-based betting gathers momentum. This means Chancer is a potential investment that can deliver sustainable returns over time.