IF you want to kit out your wardrobe or home but don’t want to fork out a fortune, you could consider visiting a secondhand warehouse.

Bargain hunter Becky shared how she visited a huge discount store which was “filled with all your heart desires”, including clothes for a fiver or less.

She visited the De-Part-Mental store in Wales which has items that have been acquired from “home clearances”.

In a clip which has racked up nearly 2,000 likes, she said: “I discovered this giant secondhand warehouse filled with the most incredible clothes and furniture.

“They literally had so many vintage and retro furniture pieces.

“They had these boxes that you could rummage for little trinkets in, and the clothes section was immense.

“You could literally spend hours here.”

Becky, who posts under @beckysbazaar, shared a price list of clothes, which included T-shirts for £1, jeans for £4, dresses for £3, evening dresses for £5 and coats for £5.

The store is located in Mold, Wales, and the website states: “We are committed to recycling as much as possible.

“We sell clothes, bric-a-brac, furniture, white goods, garden tools and furniture, vinyl, books, lamps, paint, pictures and mirrors, craft items, Christmas decorations and anything else you might find in a house.

“Whilst visiting the store you can enjoy a selection of hot food and drink at The Mental Kitchen.”

Many people were quick to comment on the video and give their views.

One said: “we go at dawn.”

Another added: “oh my Lawdddd .. I’d camp outside and rummage for a week straight ughhhhhhh.”

However, one person commented: “I went and it was terrible.”

