Hugh Jackman broke a big rule during an outing for Christmas in New York over the holidays.

The Aussie actor, who recently announced his separation from his wife, took a trip on Christmas morning to go and see the big tree at Rockefeller Center.

However, his little solo excursion didn’t quite end up going as planned, and the star got himself in hot water with one of the building’s security guards.

It turns out Jackman broke the rules and decided to get closer to the iconic tree than permitted, slipping through the barriers in the process to do so.

His antics caught the attention of security, who the star revealed were quick to scold him.

“I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree,” Hugh captioned a social media post.

He then shared: “It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all. I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning.”

Fans rushed to comment on Instagram, with one replying: “Does the security guard not know you are Wolverine? Does he not know what you are capable of?” while another labeled the actor “naughty” for breaking the rules.

This year marked Jackman’s first festive season for years as a single man following his split from his wife, Deborra-lee Furness.

Despite their break-up, Jackman appeared to be in good spirits in the video he shared on social media, regularly flashing a big grin at the camera.

Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced they were getting divorced in September. Getty Images

It marked a change from a recent post that sparked concern among fans after the actor shared pictures of himself appearing dejected.

Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness shocked fans when they announced they were divorcing in September.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the couple said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Jackman, Deborra Lee Furness, and children at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Getty Images

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition.”

The couple, who share two children, were together for decades after having tied the knot in 1996 after crossing paths on set of Correlli the year before.