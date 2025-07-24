Hulk Hogan, one of the biggest icons of WWE and the world of professional wrestling, has passed away at the age of 71. Hogan had a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning in Clearwater, Florida, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Wrestling fraternity and millions fans across the world have paid homage of Hogan. John Cena, another WWE legend, paid tribute by sharing an iconic photo from WrestleMania 3, a moment etched in wrestling history, where Hogan bodyslammed the 500-plus pound Andre the Giant in front of a roaring crowd. Perhaps the WrestleMania fight would always remain the flag bearer of Hogan’s legacy.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was the face of WWE’s early global success and headlined the very first WrestleMania in 1985. Hogan first competed in 1979 in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now known as WWE) but became a mainstay and fan favorite in the mid-1980s alongside others like Andre the Giant and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. From memorable feuds with Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to sharing the ring with The Rock and even then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Hogan was always at the centre of the action. Over the years, Hogan won at least six WWE championships and was rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

With his charisma, iconic catchphrases, and unmatched presence, Hulk Hogan helped turn professional wrestling into a global spectacle. For fans across generations, he wasn’t just a performer, he was larger than life.

Hogan’s routine before a wrestling match was guaranteed to send fans into a frenzy. He would cup his hand to his ear to encourage the roaring crowd and tear off his shirt, which was pre-ripped to ease the process. Fans loved him as much for his charm and physique as for his old-fashioned grappling ability.

Hulk Hogan vs Andre the Giant

After winning the title in 1984, Hogan told interviewer Gene Okerlund: “It is the dream of a lifetime, daddy. This is like going to the mountaintop 1,000 times over. I feel the energy. Hulkamania’s running worldwide!”

Shortly afterward, he was doused in champagne by Andre the Giant. But their friendship would not last forever.

In 1987, in perhaps Hogan’s most memorable match, at the height of Hulkamania, he was matched up against Andre at WrestleMania III, at the Silverdome in Michigan. Andre, a longtime fan favorite, had recently turned heel.

Andre was said not to have lost in the ring for 15 years. But Hogan defeated him. The result of the match, like all pro-wrestling bouts, was predetermined, but that did not diminish the impact of the bout’s biggest moment: Hogan body slammed the 500-pound Andre.

He started wrestling in 1977. Like many in the sport, he was a big man, weighing 300 pounds in his prime. He was also exceptionally tall, 6-foot-8, helping to further a trend toward very big men in wrestling.

