Mark Ruffalo is reportedly set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, as part of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton, the film will feature Tom Holland back as Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Filming is expected to begin in London in late July.

According to Nexus Point News, Ruffalo’s return as Banner won’t be a mere cameo—he is expected to have a substantial role in the story. However, it remains unclear whether he will appear as Professor Hulk, the Savage Hulk, or remain in human form. Given his scientific expertise, Banner may act as a mentor to Peter Parker.

If confirmed, this would mark Ruffalo’s 10th main appearance in the MCU, ahead of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. He was last seen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where he trained his cousin Jennifer Walters after a car accident led to her transformation into She-Hulk. The show revealed Banner still has access to his Professor Hulk form and can shift between identities.

The Hulk, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1962, debuted in The Incredible Hulk and has since been a founding member of both the Avengers and the Defenders, while frequently allying with the Fantastic Four.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the fourth installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film may also feature Michael Mando reprising his role as Mac Gargan from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have reportedly been cast in undisclosed roles.

The movie is expected to wrap production by fall 2025 and will be released by Sony Pictures on July 31, 2026.