Hulu has released the official Monster Inside trailer for its forthcoming horror documentary, revolving around the dark truth behind one of America’s most extreme haunted house attraction. The documentary will be available for streaming on October 12.

The video highlights the infamous McKamey Manor, an immersive horror attraction where curious participants experienced what it’s like to survive a horror movie. However, it seems like there’s something far more sinister happening in McKamey Manor, as some participants discover that the simulated experience is slowly becoming too real.

Check out the Monster Inside trailer below (watch more trailers):

What to expect in Monster Inside?

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House is executive produced and directed by Andrew Renzi. It is produced by Lion Television US, with Allison Corn and Stan Hsue executive producing. Described as a “Merging documentary storytelling with the visual and cinematic language of a horror film,” the documentary follows three participants as they dive deep into the twisted world of McKamey Manor’s founder.

“What would it be like to be trapped in a real-life horror movie? Monster Inside follows the story of Russ McKamey,” reads the synopsis. “The Navy Veteran who lures horror enthusiasts into his web. They find themselves pulled into the no-holds-barred world of McKamey Manor – a haunt that doesn’t end until Russ says so. Originally starting McKamey Manor to satiate his love of Halloween, as the haunt grew in popularity, both on the ground and on social media, so did the severity of Russ’ scare tactics – realizing that he was attracting more and more followers as he did so.

“By cultivating an online persona and a cult-like following, Russ was allowed to display his basest instincts and rewarded with online fame and notoriety. Driven by his personal fixations, he turned his backyard haunt into a bona fide torture chamber: videotaping ‘contestants,’ particularly vulnerable young women, as he sees how far he can push them – both inside and outside of the haunt.

“Through the stories of our main characters, and expert commentary, the film hopes to show how a person’s past could draw them into extreme activity, some forms of which might actually be beneficial, and thus more broadly answer the question: why do we do anything extreme?”