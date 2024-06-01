Hulu has to be pretty pleased with its list of new releases for June 2024. That’s because it’s about to be the summer of The Bear once again.

The Bear season 3 premieres all of its episodes on June 27 on Hulu. This FX dramedy has proven to be one of the most successful shows of its era. Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy Berzatto, a world-famous chef who returns home to Chicago to help his floundering family restaurant after the death of his brother. Season 2 saw The Original Beef of Chicagoland crew transform the spot into fine dining establishment The Bear. It ruled. So will season 3 probably.

FX is responsible for the other major TV release on Hulu this month. Clipped premieres on June 4 and is about the scandalous real life story of Donald Sterling, the awful owner of the basketball team the Los Angeles Clippers. Another intriguing TV option is docuseries Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini on June 20.

There aren’t any Hulu original movies of note but June 1 sees the arrival of some major library titles like Fight Club, Joker, Saw, and more.