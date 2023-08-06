Philcoin is an exciting project seeking to make real, palpable, and positive changes in the world. Its philanthropic mission is multi-purpose oriented and aims to help as many people in need as possible.

Philcoin is a blockchain-based ecosystem focusing on improving the world through peer-to-peer philanthropy. We are looking at a unique project promoting the innovative Give-to-Earn concept, where users earn by donating and creating life-enhancing opportunities. To date, Philcoin has raised over 1.7 million in their native token and donated it across various charities worldwide.

The project’s activity has attracted the support of prestigious people and brands. For instance, its most recent partner is world-renowned boxing champion Roy Jones Jr., considered one of the greatest boxers of all time by many. Their collaboration includes an exclusive NFT collection that should bring the sports community to blockchain and increase support for charitable causes.

At the heart of Philcoin is PHILApp – an all-in-one mobile application providing educational resources, social networks, communications tools, e-commerce marketplaces, games, entertainment, and donation platforms. Anyone worldwide can use it, even with a weak internet connection, to access life-improving possibilities.

In this Philcoin review, we look closer at one of the most unique and exciting projects in the blockchain world. Read on as we unveil why respectable celebrities and world champions are rushing to support it.

What Is Philcoin and How Does It Work?

In first-world countries, access to present-day technologies, like the Internet, is often taken for granted. However, numerous developing countries do not enjoy the same privileges. This is often due to poor infrastructure or the utter lack of it. Unfortunately, this means countless individuals need help accessing digital services, monetization options, or accurate information. As a result, entire communities are left in the dark regarding growth and thriving opportunities.

Philcoin seeks to solve these issues and help provide fair access to the digital world for underprivileged communities. The project uses advanced mesh network technology to democratize access to Web3 and offer better protection for personal data through quantum-proof encryption.

The project’s ecosystem comprises social platforms, learning materials, entertainment options, communication, and charity initiatives. People worldwide can use Philcoin to enter the emerging digital economy and improve their living standards.

Philcoin connects individuals and communities through its proprietary application, PHILApp, which promotes peer-to-peer (P2P) interactions via the project’s native token, Philcoin (PHL). Furthermore, the app ensures users remain connected despite low internet connectivity.

The project’s integrated give-to-earn feature enables PHILApp users to gain by sharing first with others. Their donations go toward humanitarian causes, such as abuse victims, food drives, medical support, children’s homes, rehoming families affected by tragedies, etc.

PHILApp & Roy Jones Jr. – Partnership for the Future of Sportsmen Worldwide

Philcoin is gaining traction in the blockchain industry and beyond as more people want to join its cause. The latest to do so is Roy Jones Jr., one of the greatest boxers in the world, who partnered with Philcoin to bring the sports community to blockchain.

This collaboration will produce exclusive NFT collections and a pension fund to help secure the future of boxers worldwide. The initiative will help many former athletes overcome the financial hardships that commonly surface post-retirement.

Philcoin will use its social-powered philanthropy app, PHILApp, to bring the sports community into the blockchain space. The platform will connect crypto and sports enthusiasts around the world and enable them to promote their talents while earning tokens and giving back to those in need.

Roy Jones Jr. is also a renowned music artist advocating for a fairer and more transparent music industry. Philcoin will use PHILApp’s streaming feature, PHILStream, to provide a platform where musicians can promote their music and reward listeners for their support and engagement. This concept is unique among music platforms and should be a groundbreaking event for the music industry.



Roy Jones Jr. is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. He was named Fighter of the Year in 1994 by The Ring magazine and received the same accolade in 2003 from the World Boxing Hall of Fame.

Other PHILApp Features

PHILApp is a growing ecosystem of features and utilities, including:

PHILSocial – A communication feature connecting users worldwide, enabling them to build projects and raise funds for charitable causes.

PHILEducation – A comprehensive collection of educational materials and US-accredited courses. Also, it is a meeting place for business owners and entrepreneurs seeking to monetize their knowledge and skills.

PHILCast – A directory containing interviews with experts and industry professionals, news, and tips.

PHILChat – The app’s chat messenger feature enables audio and video calls between users.

PHILGaming – A platform containing games and other applications enabling users to earn tokens for playing.

Staking – A feature enabling users to stake their tokens and earn up to 15%, out of which they can keep half and donate the rest to charity.

PHL Token

Philcoin’s native token, PHL, binds together all the platform’s features, utilities, and mechanisms. For instance, users can earn PHL by participating in activities, providing services, and helping maintain the network. Furthermore, it is necessary for in-app transactions and donations as part of the give-to-earn concept.

You can purchase PHL tokens on PancakeSwap, XT.COM, BitForex, MEXC, and BitMart.

Bottom Line

Philcoin is an exciting project seeking to make real, palpable, and positive changes in the world. Its philanthropic mission is multi-purpose oriented and aims to help as many people in need as possible. Furthermore, it provides better access to information and digital services to remote communities at a time when being online is fundamental to growth and self-realization.

The project’s recent partnership with Roy Jones Jr. is a testament to Philcoin’s commitment to building a new digital community providing life-enhancing opportunities to everyone worldwide. The upcoming NFT collection is an excellent chance for well-intended investors and NFT collectors to help make the world a better place.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is not responsible for the trustworthiness of any content or product on this page. Though our goal is to provide you with the most valuable information that we could find, we recommend you conduct the necessary research on your own before taking any decisions related to the products presented in this article. This article can’t be considered as investment advice.