



Construction workers building a residential complex in Eichendorff, Germany, within the Dingolfing-Landau district, unearthed human remains and burial trinkets from a bizarre Neolithic burial site, Ancient Origins reported. This particular area in the town of Exing has long been recognized as a notable Neolithic site, but the latest discovery sheds new light on the day-to-day life and burial rituals of the time.

When the construction crew came across a skeleton, they immediately called in district archaeologist Florian Eibl. Eibl deduced, based on the method of burial and items contained within the grave, that the plot dated back to 4,800 B.C. He likewise believes the skeleton is that of a village leader, comparable to a mayor, considering the wide array of trinkets buried alongside this person.