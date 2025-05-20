ISKANDAR PUTERI – Over 66,000 human-wildlife conflict incidents have been reported in the past four years, said Mr Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister said these incidents, reported from 2020 to 2024, resulted in RM46.5 million (S$14 million) in losses.

“There has been a significant increase in cases, totalling 66,825 reports involving monkeys, elephants, wild boars, tigers, and tapirs.

“In Johor alone, 7,996 complaints were received, with losses amounting to RM6.88 million,” he said during the launch of the Johor Human-Elephant Special Taskforce at Kota Iskandar on May 20.

He said that human-elephant conflicts are pressing issues as they often involve lives and properties.

“This is a focus in Johor, which is why the state formed the taskforce to tackle the matter,” he said.

Mr Nik Nazmi added that at the federal level, his ministry’s efforts include monitoring elephant movements with satellite collars and installing electric fences in villages and traditional farming areas near elephant habitats.

He also said the federal government has allocated RM10 million to support those affected by human-wildlife conflicts.

During the event, also attended by Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon, Mr Nik Nazmi engaged in a dialogue with stakeholders’ representatives.

Issues raised included longstanding elephant conflicts affecting farmers in areas like Kota Tinggi and Kluang. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

