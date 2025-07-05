Invasion — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ – YouTube Watch On

Bolstered by a haunting original sci-fi score by Max Richter and unnerving visual effects by industry veteran Erik Henry (“Black Sails,” “Watchmen,” “Alien: Resurrection”), Apple TV+’s gripping alien infiltration series, “Invasion,” returns for a third season this summer and we’ve got a first teaser to share with more glimpses of those frightening black hunter-killer creatures.

It’s been two years since “Invasion’s” sophomore outing back in 2023 and its international ensemble cast is still trying to survive a horrific extraterrestrial holocaust with legions of shape-shifting menaces extending their tendrils.

Created by and executive produced by Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Simon Kinberg (“Deadpool,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”) and David Weil (“Hunters”), “Invasion” Season 3 descends on Earth for its 10-episode global return starting Friday, August 22 exclusively on Apple TV+, with new episodes each Friday until October 24.



Key art for Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama, “Invasion” (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Per the official Season 3 synopsis, the show’s prime characters are now united to form an incursion unit on a critical mission to penetrate the looming alien mothership. The deadly apex aliens have finally revealed themselves, rapidly spreading their deadly spikes across the planet. It will require all our heroes working together, delivering all their experiences and expertise, if there’s a sliver of hope to save humanity. As fresh bonds are formed, past relationships are challenged and even fractured, as our international cast of survivors must become a team before certain doom.

“Invasion” Season 3 features returning cast members Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, Enver Gjokaj, and presents new series regular Erika Alexander. Kinberg and Weil share executive producing duties in collaboration with Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Dan Dietz, Katie O’Connell Marsh and Nick Nantell.

