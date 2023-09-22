The Fair, held on September 10 at Llanfyllin’s Workhouse, was hailed as a “fabulous day” by co-organiser Tilly Weston, as the open doors event invited people to the historic building to browse stalls, have lunch and look at local artists’ work, whilst being entertained by local musicians and poets.

Ms Weston added: “The Food Fair at Llanfyllin Workhouse was a fabulous day and a great success with many people complimenting in-person or through Facebook which has made me grin from ear to ear. It warmed the rooms of this historical venue, people got guided tours and to see the series of resident creatives studios.

“Zarena Allen and myself have jointly run the food fairs for the past couple of years. Zarena manages the stalls, activities, and printing, while I organise the art, music and the social media. This works to our strengths as she is a businesswoman, and I am an artist.

“Due to other jobs and commitments, we start planning the Food Fair pretty much as soon as my university year finishes so that we don’t have too much to do in a shorter amount of time. Zarena even asks stall holders on fair day if they’d like to come again, booking next year’s date in their diaries right away.

“From May, we gather sponsors and then start with the publicity as soon as the designs and graphics are finalised in early June.

“Challenges did crop up, as they do when organising events, but there are so many supportive people in and around this community that they all were overcome, for example some of the entertainments were from suggestions by such people.

“This made the day the success that it was, and we were overjoyed with the turn-out – even the weather held off till the last bit.

“So, a great big thank you to everyone, the sponsors, and the weather.”