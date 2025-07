Many beachgoers enjoying the waters off Newport Beach on the July Fourth holiday were in for a rude awakening. Lifeguards rescued 350 people Friday after the surf turned dangerous.

In one instance, multiple people were rescued from a “monster rip current,” according to social media posts from the Newport Beach Lifeguards .

More than 10 people were pulled far from shore and scattered along a “dog-leg” rip current, which bends and abruptly changes direction. Aerial footage from a police helicopter showed rescuers diving into the water to pull swimmers to the safety of a lifeboat.

As hot summer weather and a long holiday weekend draw people to the beaches, the National Weather Service has issued warnings of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf on Catalina and Santa Barbara islands, coastal areas of Ventura County and Los Angeles County, and along the Malibu coast.

Warnings of strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions were also issued for coastal areas of San Diego and Orange counties, with expected surf of 4 to 6 feet. Both warnings will be in effect through Sunday.

“Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore,” the NWS said in its advisory.