Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was indicted on three felony charges on Thursday for lying about his crack cocaine addiction when buying a gun. If convicted, he is facing a maximum of 25 years in prison.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Hunter Biden has been indicted for three counts of federal gun charges But where are the indictments for tax fraud, FARA abuse, money laundering, and sex trafficking??? pic.twitter.com/tOGdH6Uku1 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 14, 2023

Hunter Biden Indicted

Daily Mail reported that Hunter will need to appear in court after a grand jury indicted him on two counts of false statements on his gun forms and one count of possessing a firearm while addicted to illicit drugs. This comes as Special Counsel Davis Weiss’ investigation into the president’s son for various gun and tax crimes remains ongoing.

If convicted on all counts, the maximum time in prison would be 25 years, though it should be noted that federal sentences are usually less than the maximum. On top of that, however, Hunter could be hit with a maximum of a $250,000 fine and three years of probation.

The indictment alleges that Hunter lied about his drug use while buying a gun back in 2018, when he purchased a 0.38 Colt Cobra caliber pistol in his home state of Delaware, where anyone who buys a gun must answer a series of questions before they can touch the weapon.

Hunter answered “no” when asked if he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance.”

BREAKING: Hunter Biden has been indicted on federal firearms charges. Good. Now do all the other crimes. In what appears to be an attempt to save face by the ‘justice’ system, Hunter will now be indicted after his sweetheart deal fell through thanks to the whistleblowers who… pic.twitter.com/JzTOdGdfIq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 14, 2023

Related: Hunter Biden Allegedly Used Air Force 2 For Overseas Trips, Lawmakers Demand Records

Hunter’s Indictment

Fox News reported that the indictment states that “on or about October 12, 2018, in the District of Delaware, the defendant, Robert Hunter Biden, in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, that is, a Colt Cobra 38SPL Revolver with serial number RA 551363…knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement, intended and likely to deceive that dealer with respect to a fact material to the lawfulness of the sale of the firearm…in that the defendant, Robert Hunter Biden, provided a written statement on Form 4473 certifying he was not an unlawful user of, and addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious.”

The indictment went on to say that “on or about October 12, 2018, through on or about October 23, 2018, in the District of Delaware, the defendant Robert Hunter Biden, knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance…did knowingly possess a firearm, that is, a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver with serial number RA 551363, said firearm having been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.”

BREAKING: Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges. This is a strategic diversion tactic to draw attention away from the hundreds of crimes found in Hunter Biden’s laptop, including unregistered foreign lobbying, money laundering, and bribery involving the President. pic.twitter.com/wHRgTUz6Mk — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 14, 2023

Related: Report: Newly Appointed Special Counsel David Weiss Almost Didn’t Charge Hunter Biden At All – Until Whistleblowers Came Forward

Damning Video

Video footage that was allegedly shot five days after this firearm purchase and was found on Hunter’s laptop shows him naked and brandishing a handgun. Two weeks after that, Hunter’s then-lover and brother’s widow Hallie Biden allegedly found the gun “unlocked” in his truck and proceeded to throw it in a grocery store trashcan.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), who is leading the congressional investigation into the Biden family business dealings, celebrated the indictment by describing it as a “very smart start.”

“Unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden’s DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy,” he said.

🚨STATEMENT🚨 Today’s charges against Hunter Biden are a very small start, but unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden’s DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy. Read👇 pic.twitter.com/XA7IbQFtyy — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 14, 2023

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments section.