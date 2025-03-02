With the start of Ramadan on Saturday, Hurghada witnessed a major tourism boom with the Hurghada International Airport receiving 113 regular and charter flights coming from various European countries and Russian airports, carrying roughly 22,000 tourists.

Flights coming from Germany, Russia and British airports ranked as the most common, showcasing rising European and Russian demand for tourism in the Red Sea.

The demand is expected to continue to rise until the end of April, according to confirmed reservations from tourism companies.

Operating schedules have shown that the Hurghada International Airport is witnessing the highest arrival rates during the current week.

Authorities at the airport confirmed that all necessary arrangements are being made to facilitate arrival procedures and ensure a comfortable experience for tourists from the moment they arrive.

Tourism companies and hotels also provide reception and transportation services to ensure that their vacations start smoothly.

The manager of a tourist group bringing tourists from European and Russian markets to Hurghada, Sayed al-Gabry, confirmed that Hurghada is one of the most attractive Egyptian tourist destinations for tourists, thanks to its picturesque beaches, diving sports, and sea trips.

The winter tourist season reaching its peak and the start of holidays in Europe indicate a continued influx of tourists to the Red Sea, he said, amid growing interest from European markets in traveling to Egypt for its warm weather and picturesque views.

The Marsa Alam International Airport received 38 international flights on Saturday carrying about 8,000 tourists from countries such as Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia, Belgium, and the Netherlands, reflecting the high demand for tourism in the region.

The airport is scheduled to receive 152 flights during the current week.

Hotels and tourist villages in Hurghada have also recently witnessed a significant increase in the number of Chinese tourists, in a new shift that reflects the diversity of tourist markets coming to Egypt, and enhances the Red Sea’s position as a renowned global destination.

The head of the Red Sea Tourist Guides Syndicate, Bashar Abu-Taleb, confirmed that the number of Chinese tourists coming to Hurghada is witnessing a steady increase.

Hotels have begun to receive Chinese tourists, which Abu-Taleb said reflects a significant development in the tourist influx map.

Chinese tourism has traditionally focused on cultural areas such as Cairo, Luxor and Aswan, he explained, but the growing demand for beach resorts shows a change in demand amongst the Chinese tourists.

He noted that many of them now prefer to combine relaxation on the Red Sea’s charming beaches alongside visiting archaeological sites on day trips to southern cities such as Luxor and Aswan.

Edited translation from Al-Masry Al-Youm